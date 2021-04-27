Support road.cc

Local paper letter warns of speeding "muscular" cyclists; Josh Quigley world record attempt; I hear you're a racist now, Chris! Boardman laughs off former racist cyclist typo; Mini Sagan; Groenewegen's return; Motorist bingo + more on the live blog

It's another sunny Tuesday over here...Dan Alexander will have your live blog updates throughout the day...
Tue, Apr 27, 2021 09:11
48
oxon travel cycle lane picture 2 - via twitter.PNG
13:17
Cheltenham Police put up 'pass cyclists safely' signs...let's play Driver Logical Leap Bingo

You know the drill with these...it all starts with a police force making a reasonable request to motorists about overtaking cyclists safely. Motorists then inundate said reasonable request with "but what about" and general anti-cycling comments.

Dan Harte has christened it Driver Logical Leap Bingo and his money is on single file riding, helmets, hi-viz clothing and they all jump red lights...that is a fairly strong bingo card there, Dan.

Here we go, in the comments we have...

A thumbs down for "pack/race cyclists"...

Cyclists need to give drivers the same space too...

And there we go, a single file riding complaint as well...

12:55
Vincenzo Nibali back training ahead of possible Giro d'Italia appearance

Vincenzo Nibali is back on the bike 11 days after fracturing his wrist in a training crash. The two-time Giro d'Italia winner had a plate and screws fitted to the injury and is using a specially-designed carbon cast to allow him to continue to train. He has returned to altitude to finish off his preparation for the Giro d'Italia, with his physio saying he is 100 per cent convinced Nibali will take to the start in Turin a week on Saturday.

Martino Donati said he had never seen the Sicilian so focused. "I’ve never seen Vincenzo so determined and so willing to work hard. The chance of him being at the Giro? For me it's 100 per cent," he told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Otherwise, what would be the point of doing all this extra work. When it was necessary, he came for a session at 6:50 in the morning. We’re working on his wrist but also on his arm and back."

11:24
Mini Sagan: Peter Sagan's three-year-old son shows off his skills

As his dad prepares for the final warm-up race ahead of the Giro d'Italia, mini Sagan (three-year-old Marlon) has been showing off his skills... 

11:03
10:36
Your comments on shared-use paths...
Brighton seafront (Twitter)

We jumped on the part of the letter which bizarrely called out "muscular" cyclists for causing a danger to pedestrians. However, as many of you have noted in the comments, there were actually some fair points made about how cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways can be better segregated for everyone's safety...

Carior commented: "I was all prepared to grumble about the "muscular cyclists" too fast point but I think as cyclists we need to think about what we want. From personal experience (which includes riding along the pictured sea front) it's about as useful as a chocolate tea pot for anything other than pottering very slowly on a touristy bike ride.  Pedestrians (myself included) pretty much disregard the painted lanes and you certainly can't ride at the type of speeds I expect many of us enjoy for fitness and fun along them and personally I would never use it - but then you get the "get in the cycle lane" crap from motorists.

"I don't think anyone really enjoys using those shared-use paths for anything other than pottering from A to B.  That said, I struggle to believe that people would be using them riding fast on expensive bikes!"

Jetmans Dad added: "The problem with shared-use facilities is that the local council puts them in and thinks their job is done, as far as cycling infrastructure is concerned. East Riding of Yorkshire Council has done a great job of turning roadside footpaths into shared-use by just adding signs that say they are. 

"They are often way too narrow even if they were dedicated cycle paths, never mind accommodating pedestrians as well, but the council is proud of how many miles of cycleway they have put in, and drivers now have free reign to abuse me for getting in their way and holding them up by not riding on the "footpath". Shared-use should not count as cycle infrastructure."

EddyBerckx summed up the general mood in the comments well: "Despite the undoubted exaggeration (though 'muscular' is better than being called 'fat') I do agree with his point as do most cycle campaigners I think - pedestrian and cycling spaces shouldn't be mixed...they only ever sort of work when there is little traffic (of both sorts) . They are bodge jobs and nothing more."

10:23
Change of plan for Dylan Groenewgen who will return to racing at the Giro d'Italia following nine-month suspension

Dylan Groenewegen will return to racing at the Giro d'Italia next month in a revised comeback from his nine-month suspension. Groenewegen has been banned since November for his involvement in the crash that left Fabio Jakobsen in a medically-induced coma. The ban was retroactive so will be lifted on May 7, the day before the Giro starts in Turin.

The Dutch sprinter had originally been scheduled to ride lots of smaller races, starting with the Tour of Hungary, while he finds his feet in the peloton again. However, Jumbo-Visma announced their Giro d'Italia team this morning with Groenewegen replacing Chris Harper who is out with an eye condition.

"Dylan is one of our leaders, but he has not been able to race for a long time due to his long suspension,” directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman said. "We had mapped out a nice program for him that would allow him to return to the peloton in the shadows.

"However, due to corona, the Tour of Norway has already been postponed and it remains to be seen whether the other races he would ride will remain on the calendar. With this solution we opt for more certainty, because after nine months without racing it is the intention for Dylan to return to competition."

09:50
Josh Quigley world record attempt underway

Spare a thought for Josh Quigley who is out on the roads again today for the second day of his week-long cycling distance world record attempt. Josh racked up 320 miles on day one with four laps of his 80-mile loop in Aberdeenshire, averaging an impressive 18mph (29km/h) for just shy of 18 hours...

With 2,177 miles the current record, Josh has seven more 320-mile days ahead of him...

Last September he broke the record for riding the North Coast 500, a 516-mile route across the Highlands and north-west coast of Scotland, by five minutes. The achievement was even more impressive considering it came just nine months after he suffered a fractured skull, pelvis and ribs when he was hit by a driver in Texas during his around-the-world attempt.

09:43
Shocking video of raging motorist driving at horse rider

No bikes involved, just one very angry motorist and a horse rider... 

08:27
I hear you are a racist now, Chris! Boardman laughs off former racist cyclist typo

Chris Boardman may have spat out his coffee when he opened Twitter this morning to discover he had been called a "former racist cyclist" in a Manchester Evening News story. The article has since been amended to "former race cyclist"...

Boardman saw the funny side and pointed out at least he was a former racist...the Father Ted memes have been flooding in...

07:56
Local paper letter warns of "muscular individuals riding performance bikes at high speeds"
Brighton seafront (Twitter)

In this letter published on The Argus' website, Richard Williams starts by saying he wholeheartedly agrees with the proposal to make new cycle lanes on Old Shoreham Road and elsewhere permanent. Later on, he added that he wants to see more cycle lanes on busy roads too...where Richard does not want to see any cycle lanes, however, is anywhere next to pedestrian spaces.

"The cyclists who use the lanes are often muscular individuals riding performance bikes at high speeds, and they are a danger to pedestrians," he wrote. "The markings indicating the lanes are not always intuitively obvious to the casual walker and we should remember that many pedestrians in Brighton will be tourists who are not familiar with the area.

"Young children, too, are not good at spotting or understanding the markings on the pavement and they are, of course, particularly vulnerable if a cyclist collides with them. I would, therefore, support more cycle lanes on busy roads but I believe that all cycle lanes on pavements should be suppressed."

Thoughts? There was briefly a pop-up cycle lane in one of the empty lanes, seen in the picture above, before it was removed and cyclists wanting to use the cycle lane were pushed back next to the seafront pavement...

We also could not let this pass without having a chuckle at the reference to ""muscular individuals riding performance bikes at high speeds". Muscular? Muscular cyclists? I wonder what they are feeding them down in Brighton?

