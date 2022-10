"My name's Paul and you're a d***": Jeremy Vine verbally abused by impatient Bentley driver; "This is where bicycle N+1 may lead you. Be aware!": Whose garage looks like this?; Reaction to Tour route; Bike storage petition + more on the live blog

It's been a while since Jeremy Vine appeared on the live blog... but the broadcaster and social media sharer of all things cycling is back with a bang... and by bang I mean footage of a Bentley driver who just can't seem to understand that people other than himself are allowed to use the roads...

This Bentley driver in Kensington — I'm shocked. Basically if you disobey his imaginary rules of the road, he will punish you. The horn behind me was the first sign. A Bentley convertible retails at about £200k so I thought he might be a little more gracious to lesser mortals. pic.twitter.com/h6pe8m7qKG — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) October 26, 2022

On the route where there used to be a segregated cycle lane before it was ripped out by the council back in 2020, Vine is beeped and told to... yep, get in the cycle lane...

Aside from the verbals, 'Paul' demonstrates a textbook piece of MGIF (must get in front) driving to race ahead of fellow road users... only to achieve the square root of zilch, arriving at the red traffic light seconds earlier...

The explanation: "You're in the wrong lane! [...] Why aren't you in that [left-hand] lane [...] you deliberately went in front of me in the wrong lane. Get in the bloody cycle lane [...] I drive how I want, you don't own the road, believe it or not [...] My name's Paul and you're a dick"...

Charming.