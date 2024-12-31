“Cyclists should be single file”: Conservative politician Susan Hall reignites two-abreast riding debate, but gets reminded about Highway Code rule change from almost three years ago + more on the live blog

We are a few hours away from 2025, meaning it will be three years since the new Highway Code came into effect. But for some reason, it still feels that we are running in circles around the two-abreast riding issue.

In case you missed last Friday’s live blog, the talk of the town was the close-pass footage captured by a cyclist during a training ride with six other riders in Co. Down, Northern Ireland. According to the cyclist, the driver “just had to hold back for 10 seconds” as the road widened round the bend, however, they still went for the overtake — despite a median strip with hatched markings on the road as well as oncoming traffic.

Driver of SEAT reg BEZ1182 will get an unwelcome visit from Santa’s little helpers after this Christmas Eve #ClosePass 👮 #OpSnap pic.twitter.com/3J0fzsHc0A — CountyDownCycling (@CyclingDown) December 24, 2024

As is with most things cycling, the clip found its way into the hands of another Twitter account that posed a rather deep, philosophical question: “Who’s in the wrong here? Driver or cyclist?”

And according to London Assembly’s Conservative leader Susan Hall, it’s the cyclists. Why, you ask? “As they should be single file,” she said, before adding: “I will now brace myself for the inevitable abuse that I get every time I mention cyclists.”

If by abuse, she meant people — and I mean even her followers agreeing with her — pointing out that Rule 66 of the Highway Code, which was updated in January 2022 and states: “You [cyclists] can ride two abreast and it can be safer to do so,” she was spot-on.

> Why do cyclists ride two abreast?

“I think they can legally ride two abreast Susan.”

“Unfortunately the driver is in the wrong. New Highway Code says they can ride two abreast and he overtook in a no overtaking zone?”

“You’re legally wrong. You may need to read the Highway Code Susan.”

“Cycling two abreast is within the law and is often preferable for safety.”

Hall has been vocal about her dislike of cyclists and cycling infrastructure in the past, with ‘anti-cycling policies’ such as ripping out bike lanes a prominent feature of her 2024 London mayoral campaign. While campaigners accused her of dragging cyclists into “phoney culture wars”, she was convincingly beaten in the elections by Sadiq Khan with pro-active travel policies, winning an unprecedented consecutive third term.

> Conservative London mayoral candidate claims "virtue signalling" cycle lanes are causing "gridlock" and "havoc", would review cycling infrastructure if elected to end "war on motorists"

And as Henry (and a few others) also pointed out: “Better for drivers if they are riding in a neat, two-abreast pack — they occupy half the length of road and are better at stopping riders drifting off the back.”

Another person commented: “Two-by-two is about safety for the cyclist. They are on a bike FFS, not in a box of metal all nice and safe from the elements. Why does the UK hate cyclists so badly when we produce some of the best in the world? In Europe motorists respect cycling, I’m at a loss.”

Same, unknown stranger on social media. Same.

And this last comment from the page Cycling in London: “Your opinion on road safety is as good as your mayoral campaign.”

Ouch.