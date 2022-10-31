Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Cyclist narrowly avoids collision as lorry driver mounts bike lane to park in much-criticised infra + more on the live blog

Morning all! A bit of illness is hopping around road.cc Towers so you'll have to put up with Dan Alexander on the live blog once again today...(don't worry, Ryan will be back soon).....
Mon, Oct 31, 2022 09:05
Cyclist narrowly avoids collision as lorry driver mounts bike lane to park in much-criticised infra + more on the live blogLeith Walk live blog lead image
08:50
Cyclist narrowly avoids collision as lorry driver mounts bike lane to park in much-criticised infra

Leith Walk cycle lane is back on our screens...

The 'segregated cycle infrastructure' caused social media meltdown and cries of derision back in the spring when photos of its bizarre zig-zag obstacle course layout went semi-viral amongst the cycling Twitter fraternity...

> "Moronic": Edinburgh Council to make changes to bizarre zig-zag cycle lane after social media backlash

Leith Walk cycle lane (Allasan Seòras Buc, Twitter)

Oh, not to mention the lamposts — we're told they will be removed eventually — that add one more thing to think about...

Leith Walk cycle lane Edinburgh (Image credit: Twitter/Sean Gray)

So, with that context given, you'll forgive me for being not too surprised to hear there could well be another way the cycle lane has managed to get worse (and more dangerous)...

Run the tape...

Nothing says 'segregated cycling infrastructure' quite like a wild HGV appearing inches from your right...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

