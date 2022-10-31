Cyclist narrowly avoids collision as lorry driver mounts bike lane to park in much-criticised infra + more on the live blog

Leith Walk cycle lane is back on our screens...

The 'segregated cycle infrastructure' caused social media meltdown and cries of derision back in the spring when photos of its bizarre zig-zag obstacle course layout went semi-viral amongst the cycling Twitter fraternity...

> "Moronic": Edinburgh Council to make changes to bizarre zig-zag cycle lane after social media backlash

Oh, not to mention the lamposts — we're told they will be removed eventually — that add one more thing to think about...

So, with that context given, you'll forgive me for being not too surprised to hear there could well be another way the cycle lane has managed to get worse (and more dangerous)...

Run the tape...

Segregated cycle lanes on #Leithwalk are supposed to keep cyclists safe. That's not the case @CllrScottArthur , without physical barriers this is what's happening. What would have happened if it was a kid? pic.twitter.com/IJfw1ixCsg — Mithotyn (@LeithBertie) October 30, 2022

Nothing says 'segregated cycling infrastructure' quite like a wild HGV appearing inches from your right...