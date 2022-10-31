Cyclist narrowly avoids collision as lorry driver mounts bike lane to park in much-criticised infra + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
I agree with this view entirely. Just include running the rear mech on friction shifting and you can have an excellent choice of gears, simple ride...
However, this wisdom sharing is a two way street....
Rather unfair of you to use facts to undermine an arbitrary political point.
The overtaking cyclist was obviously not aware of Newton's 3rd law. I expect people overtaking me, on whatever mode of transport they are using, to...
I only recently moved away from Harrogate a few moths ago with work and I never understood how the hell the town got the World Champs there in 2019...
Local journalism at its finest, complete with an explanation that a war memorial is built as a memorial to wars... though as drivers have...
Mr Pritchard added: “The administration told us the Ring of Steel was necessary to keep us safe from terrorists. But everybody knows it was a way...
That's what I thought, too, when I saw the sign that said "Sand Martins Golf Club" at 0:28.
Because the very same people who would buy said bungalows are incentivised to stay put in large family homes that are no longer appropriate for...
Given this discussion, I thought I'd take a pic of the Crystal Palace bike parking before this Saturday's match with a few more bikes there. ...