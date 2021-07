Dedicated Uber Eats rider wades through knee-high flood water; Tour peloton Covid-free; "Wrong road!": Shocked Scots spot cyclist spinning along motorway; New cycle lanes; Praying for echelons; You Spin Me Round ft. Mike Woods + more on the live blog

It's all going on up in Scotland this morning...I hope this guy got a tip. Confronted with a knee-high flood in Gorgie in Edinburgh, he took his shoes and socks off before wading through the waters so someone, somewhere could get their takeaway.

The Daily Record reports the cyclist was spotted by Laura Munro who lives in the flat overlooking the scene and then started filming while shouting encouragement to the man. Munro posted the video on Facebook with the caption: "Poor wee guy earlier. Took off his socks and shoes so they didn't get wet."

She told the newspaper: "I was looking out the window at the rain and saw a poor guy trying to weigh up how he was going to get out of the street. There were a few times he walked out to look to see a way out that wouldn't get him too wet. It was hilarious, a very Scottish thing to do. It was too funny not to watch."

Sunjiv Shah, General Manager for Uber Eats UK confirmed the company is trying to identify the cyclist to reward him for going above and beyond.