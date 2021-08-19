Dan Bigham (doesn't) discuss Danish ‘tapegate’ controversy, plus North Coast 500 and Cannondale's history continued on road.cc Podcast episode 5

Episode 5 of the road.cc podcast is now live, with the usual mix of content, and this week we’ve got a stellar line-up, as we chat to the elite track rider and aerodynamicist Dan Bigham who worked with the Danish track team at the Olympics, plus more on Cannondale and a chat about the flagship North Coast 500 route in Scotland, billed as the ountry's answer to Route 66.

Unfortunately Dan couldn't really discuss the Danish 'tapegate' controversy at the Olympics due to ongoing dialogue between the team and the UCI, but did promise he'd talk to us at a later date and clarified that "everything the team used in competition was legal".

Denmark ended up with the silver medal in the men’s team pursuit at Tokyo earlier this month, beaten in the final by a Filippo Ganna-fuelled Italian quartet – but they made some headlines along the way. Besides that controversy over the tape, there was the small matter of making the most literal of catches on Team GB in the semi-final … with Frederik Madsen, in full head-down mode, crashing into Charlie Tanfield.

> Danish team pursuit rider explains angry confrontation with Team GB's Charlie Tanfield after dramatic crash

There’s also our in-house endurance king Matt Page talking us through his recent North Coast 500 experience, and the second part of our interview with ‘Mr Cannondale’ Clive Gosling.

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast - it's also embedded further up the page, so just press play. road.cc subscribers will also get it sent to them early in a road.cc Subscriber’s Newsletter every time there's a new episode. Enjoy!

What do you think of the road.cc Podcast so far, and what would you like us to discuss in future episodes? Comment below and/or drop us a line at podcast [at] road.cc