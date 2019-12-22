Josh Quigley , the Scottish cyclist who is making his seventh attempt to cycle around the world, has sustained multiple injuries following a collision involving a car as he rode across the United States.
The 27-year-old from Livingston had been riding through Texas, south west of Dallas, as he headed towards Florida to complete the American leg of his trip when the crash happened.
No further details of the incident are available as yet, but Quigley detailed his injuries – including fractures to his skull, ribs, pelvis and ankle as well as a punctured lung – in a post on social media.
I got hit by a car in America.
Got flown to hospital via helicopter.
Fracktured ankle
FR heel bone
FR pelvis
FR ribs
Pierced lung from rib FR
FR skull
Issue with artery to brain
Tube in my chest to stop my lung collapsing
Another obstacle to overcome
pic.twitter.com/QBleo4cTXP
— Josh Quigley (@JoshQuigley92) December 22, 2019
Last week, the 27-year-old admitted that he would miss his goal of being home for Christmas following a trip that has been beset by bad luck, including battling headwinds as he rode across the US.
In November, he had to return home from Australia to obtain a new passport, with the old one having been damaged by sweat.
He also had his bike stolen when he was in London, and received a £75 fine for cycling in Bedford town centre.
Quigley, who campaigns on mental health issues, took up cycling after attempting suicide in 2015.
