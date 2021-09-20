Five cool things coming soon from Wahoo, Tacx, Van Rysel, Pearson x Lake and Sundried

Indoor training season is coming up (sorry to break it to you), and so our team of reviewers have been mixing in some indoor workouts for testing the latest arrivals at the road.cc HQ. Here's some of our top picks from the road.cc test pile this week...

£429.99

“The perfect entry-level, wheel-on indoor smart trainer,” is how Wahoo describes its Snap. It features a 10.5lb flywheel that Wahoo promises provides riders with the precise inertia needed to recreate an outdoor ride feel while training indoors, while being smooth and quiet too.

The resistance automatically adjusts to simulate climbs up to 12% via connected apps or software and the power measurement is accurate to a claimed +/-3%. It’s also compatible with Wahoo’s Kickr Headwind, Climb and Elemnt bike computer. Jack Sexty has been sweating it out indoors and his full report is on the way shortly…

uk.wahoofitness.com

£265

Over and Over is designed to be a dependable road shoe for everyday use. You’ve got a Helcor leather upper and soft leather heel-cup for a firm but comfortable fit, two Boa dials for tightening these up and a full carbon sole for efficient pedalling. The shoes also feature a rubber toe-guard that should protect the leather against abrasion when pushing off from a standstill Pearson says. Are these as durable as they claim? Stuart Kerton has been finding out; his full report is landing soon…

www.pearson1860.com

£219.99

The Galaxia indoor rollers work on a patented swing system that’s designed to absorb your forward and backward accelerations so you don’t ride off when you switch the pace or start sprinting. The conical rollers should also ensure your bike always remains in the middle of the roller for a stable riding experience. For those worried about space, the Galaxia is retractable for easy storage. Stuart Kerton has been doing all sorts on efforts on these and his verdict is landing on the site soon…

www.garmin.com

£54.99

Designed for cyclists wanting the movement and comfort of summer shorts while riding in winter, these bibs with a Super Roubaix fleece lining are for pairing with leg warmers when the cold weather hits. Decathlon says the dual-density chamois is suitable for rides over three hours and these also should protect against light rain thanks to the applied water-repellent treatment. Stuart Kerton has been testing and his verdict is on the way…

www.decathlon.co.uk

£22

The Power Sports Bra is designed to provide medium to high support for rides and boasts lots of breathability thanks to its laser cut holes. It has removable padding for a personalised fit and a wide chest band that shouldn’t dig in. I’ve been testing this bra out on road rides and in sweaty indoor sessions, and my verdict is coming soon…

www.sundried.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.