Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Danish ex-pro Chris Anker Sørensen killed while riding bike in Belgium

Danish ex-pro Chris Anker Sørensen killed while riding bike in Belgium

37-year-old was in Flanders to cover next week’s road world championships for Danish TV
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Sep 19, 2021 13:08
2

Former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sørensen has been killed while riding his bike in Belgium following a collision involving a van.

The 37-year-old was in Flanders to cover next week’s UCI Road Cycling World Championships for the Danish television channel TV 2.

Politiken reports that the fatal crash happened on Havenrandweg-Zuid in Zeebrugge, north of Bruges.

The Danish newspaper says that according to press reports in Belgium, preliminary investigations have established that the driver of the van involved was not to blame for the collision.

Sørensen joined CSC in 2007 and spent most of his career with Bjarne Riis’s outfit, which eventually became Tinkoff-Saxo.

During his career he won two stages at the Vuelta a Espana and one at the Giro d’Italia, and in 2012 finished 14th overall at the Tour de France.

He switched to TV punditry following his retirement from competition at the end of 2018.

Sørensen, a former Danish national road champion, is survived by his wife and two children.

Chris Anker Sorensen
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments