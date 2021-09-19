Danish ex-pro Chris Anker Sørensen killed while riding bike in Belgium

Former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sørensen has been killed while riding his bike in Belgium following a collision involving a van.

The 37-year-old was in Flanders to cover next week’s UCI Road Cycling World Championships for the Danish television channel TV 2.

Politiken reports that the fatal crash happened on Havenrandweg-Zuid in Zeebrugge, north of Bruges.

The Danish newspaper says that according to press reports in Belgium, preliminary investigations have established that the driver of the van involved was not to blame for the collision.

Sørensen joined CSC in 2007 and spent most of his career with Bjarne Riis’s outfit, which eventually became Tinkoff-Saxo.

During his career he won two stages at the Vuelta a Espana and one at the Giro d’Italia, and in 2012 finished 14th overall at the Tour de France.

He switched to TV punditry following his retirement from competition at the end of 2018.

Sørensen, a former Danish national road champion, is survived by his wife and two children.