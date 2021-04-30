Cyclist captures close encounter with alligator on camera; Met Police donates more than 100 stolen bikes to NHS staff; Aggressive cycling; Cav reflects on Tour of Turkey wins; Sagan to the Giro + more on the live blog

More than 100 bicycles were given to NHS staff for free this week thanks to the work of bicycle charity Pro Bike Service CIC and the Metropolitan Police. The Met donated the bicycles, which were all believed to be stolen and had been in police storage unclaimed.
Pro Bike Services CIC restored the bikes, giving them a service and doing any repairs for free, while representatives from Bike Register and Sold Secure registered the staff's new bicycles and provided locks.
Andrew Attfield from Barts Health NHS Trust was grateful for the donations: "If you’ve ever had your bike stolen or borrowed without your permission, you’ll know how upsetting it can be. Barts Health staff are incredibly grateful to the Metropolitan Police and Pro Bike Service CIC for organising this contribution."
Bike theft from hospitals has become a significant problem, especially during the pandemic as more staff cycle to work to avoid public transport. In February, the London Cycling Campaign slammed poor bike parking facilities at University College Hospital after a recent spate of thefts.
Founder of Pro Bike Service CIC Lawrence Mohammed said he hopes more will be done to prevent bike thefts but was also keen to help support NHS staff who have given so much during the last year. "I believe it’s vital we tackle crime at multiple levels," he said. "From early intervention with disadvantaged children, restorative justice and effective rehabilitation for offenders, to prevention through bike marking and the return of stolen bikes where possible.
"All of the bikes gifted need servicing, repair and new parts to be brought back to their former glory and the number of bikes the Met have secured exceeded my expectations. As a result, I am now calling on other bike shops to offer their support to this initiative."