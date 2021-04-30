Support road.cc

Live blog

Cyclist captures close encounter with alligator on camera; Met Police donates more than 100 stolen bikes to NHS staff; Aggressive cycling; Cav reflects on Tour of Turkey wins; Sagan to the Giro + more on the live blog

It's almost time for another bank holiday so let Dan Alexander take you through to the three-day weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Apr 30, 2021 09:00
11:16
Peter Sagan to ride the Giro d'Italia as Bora-hansgrohe announce line-up for first Grand Tour of the season

As expected Peter Sagan will be on the start line in Turin next Saturday for the Giro d'Italia. Sagan debuted at the race last season, winning stage ten. The three-time world champion appears to be in good form ahead of the Giro having won Wednesday's first road stage of the Tour de Romandie and he should get another crack at victory later today. Sagan will be joined by the team's GC hopeful Emanuel Buchmann who finished fourth at the Tour de France in 2019.

11:03
10:51
"The Tour of Turkey is not the Tour de France, but just to win again after some years of physical and psychological difficulties is something special": Cav reflects on Tour of Turkey wins
Mark Cavendish Tour of Turkey stage 4 podium - credit Stuart Franklin Getty Images

Mark Cavendish penned a blog on Deceuninck-Quick-Step's website to reflect on his winning return at the Tour of Turkey. The 30-time Tour de France stage winner explained the emotion of being back on the top step of the podium, regardless of the fact it was not at a Grand Tour or WorldTour race.

"The Tour of Turkey is not the Tour de France, but just to win again after some years of physical and psychological difficulties is something special. Raising my hands is super emotional, as I felt a lot of people had just given up on me over the last years. But Patrick [Lefevere] believed in me, I owe him so much. He is my hero.

"I’ll work towards my next races now. I want to help the team where and when is possible and enjoy every day on the bike with The Wolfpack, because whatever comes from now on is a bonus."

Cav won four stages of the race but was just as happy to see teammate Fabio Jakobsen back in the peloton. "It’s amazing seeing the guys work for me and afterwards celebrating together. Especially Fabio, having done this Tour of Turkey with him is incredible. I remember him as a neo-pro, I’ve seen him grow. I was there in Poland last year and to have him in the team with us now is great, it’s a big step seeing him back in the bunch after what happened. 

“The pride for me that he was involved in the four wins is enormous. Deceuninck – Quick-Step is special, it’s a family. We win together and we lose together."

10:36
10:28
ChiswickChaos Twitter account against LTNs and cycle lanes claims Strava is evidence of cyclists "racing" in Chiswick

Sadly this account seems to have missed the point of the vast majority of rides uploaded to Strava and why cyclists use the app. The tweet leaps to the assumption that every time anyone records a ride they are going hell for leather to top the segment leaderboards, rather than possibly just wanting to track their rides, use maps, follow new routes or see where their mates have been riding...

09:34
Florida cyclist captures close encounter with alligator on camera

There are times you just have to be grateful the worst wildlife we have to deal with in the UK is often just a bike-seeking pheasant...going off-road in Florida left one cyclist in this less-than-ideal spot. What do you do in this situation? Try and speed past before it notices or turn around? I am going for the latter...

Obviously the correct answer is stand a couple of metres away filming the gators until they move and you have yourself a viral video. According to NBC, Brenda Stelzer came across the reptiles on a trail at Bird Rookery Swamp near Naples in the south of the state.

"I guess I was a little afraid but not where I panicked," Stelzer said. "I was like I either have to shut my phone off, back up and get a running start to bike past him quickly or just dismount the bike and put the bike between me and the alligators."

A professor of ecology and environmental studies at Florida Gulf Coast University told the news outlet that cyclists should not be concerned if they see an alligator on a trail. "If you see a gator on a trail he is not there waiting to catch you and pull you off your bike he is just getting sun and doesn’t want to be disturbed. I feel like I need to be a gator length farther away from the front end of a gator. It’s a really really low probability that you are going to have a bad interaction with an alligator."

Fair enough, professor, good advice for Floridians but I can tell you now, if I ever come across a trail-blocking gator here in England I will be turning around and sprinting back to the cafe...

08:27
07:44
Met Police donates stolen bikes to NHS staff

 More than 100 bicycles were given to NHS staff for free this week thanks to the work of bicycle charity Pro Bike Service CIC and the Metropolitan Police. The Met donated the bicycles, which were all believed to be stolen and had been in police storage unclaimed.

Pro Bike Services CIC restored the bikes, giving them a service and doing any repairs for free, while representatives from Bike Register and Sold Secure registered the staff's new bicycles and provided locks.

Andrew Attfield from Barts Health NHS Trust was grateful for the donations: "If you’ve ever had your bike stolen or borrowed without your permission, you’ll know how upsetting it can be. Barts Health staff are incredibly grateful to the Metropolitan Police and Pro Bike Service CIC for organising this contribution."

Bike theft from hospitals has become a significant problem, especially during the pandemic as more staff cycle to work to avoid public transport. In February, the London Cycling Campaign slammed poor bike parking facilities at University College Hospital after a recent spate of thefts.

Founder of Pro Bike Service CIC Lawrence Mohammed said he hopes more will be done to prevent bike thefts but was also keen to help support NHS staff who have given so much during the last year. "I believe it’s vital we tackle crime at multiple levels," he said. "From early intervention with disadvantaged children, restorative justice and effective rehabilitation for offenders, to prevention through bike marking and the return of stolen bikes where possible.

"All of the bikes gifted need servicing, repair and new parts to be brought back to their former glory and the number of bikes the Met have secured exceeded my expectations. As a result, I am now calling on other bike shops to offer their support to this initiative."

