Kensington and Chelsea Council sets out plans to lower carbon emissions + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
Not sure why the reviewer is so bothered about QR wheels. They are perfectly fine for anything that anyone is likely to do on a bike of this type....
*you're I'm a bully yet you're the one calling me a clown? Perhaps you should re-read your last sentence a few times. Also not everyone is your mate
Unfortuantely in the eyes of most drivers while it is acceptable to be inconvenienced by horses, tractors, learners, people parking in stupid...
Drones to film sport: yes, but there is a risk of the drone crashing on the athletes. This was Marcel Hirscher's Near Miss of the Day during a 2015...
Sorry - yes - you're right:...
Don't know about that, but there is generally a lot of support up there for the Etape. It's a place where the tourist industry dominates, but May...
That's the special floodlight mode. I'll get that edited. Thanks for the spot!
Well don't read my comment then! THey may be average in rolling resistance terms but they're comfortable, flexible, fast (for me at least). If you...
I've done it twice solo: Brentford to Barca in 1992 (flew back) and Barca to Ascot in 2012 - there was an Olympic theme linking the two. The north...
It might not be a problem that everyone will have and it will depend on individual shoe/pedal/crank arm combinations along with the cleat position...