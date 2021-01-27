Support road.cc

Kensington and Chelsea Council sets out plans to lower carbon emissions + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander and Jack Sexty will be chipping in for your cycling news fix on Wednesday's live blog...
Wed, Jan 27, 2021 09:07
9
Kensington High Street Cycle lane
10:17
Flying along with Movistar

Someone at Movistar got a drone for Christmas...It does make you wonder about the possibilities for using drones to capture TV pictures at bike races. Pros: cheaper, greener, doesn't knock over race barriers, could get better pictures (probably) and they can fly closer to the bunch...I'm sold.

Team GB's BMX squad used drones with infra-red lamps and sensors before the Rio Olympics to collect data for staff to find ways to make their riders more efficient. Marginal gains...

10:11
Some cool cycling infra from the Netherlands

Dutch cycling infrastructure looking out for horses as well as cyclists. Even got a  little climb up to the top as well. It beats being stuck at a level crossing...For something closer to home, there's these new Dutch junctions in Manchester...CYCLOPS Junctions are designed to prioritise cyclists and pedestrians.

09:35
Gone fishing
08:51
Kensington and Chelsea Council release plans to lower carbon emissions...

Ever thought about what Kensington and Chelsea Council are up to since ripping out the Kensington High Street cycle lane? It turns out they've drawn up green guidance plans to help boost air quality and lower carbon emissions in the borough...The irony hasn't been lost on those who saw the council's tweet announcing the news. Jeremy Vine replied: "I honestly feel like this account is trolling me." Another suggested: "You know what would really boost air quality? Putting the cycle lanes you ripped up back in. Just a thought."

On the council's website they say the current focus is on setting targets for developers building new homes or upgrading existing buildings...Councillor Johnny Thalassites said: "We have set our own ambitious targets to improve air quality, lower carbon emissions and keep our environment green – but we cannot meet them alone. The world has woken up to the climate crisis and we need to make sure our borough plays its part."

They've also launched a consultation period until February 23 for residents to give their thoughts...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

