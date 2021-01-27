Kensington and Chelsea Council sets out plans to lower carbon emissions + more on the live blog

Help us boost air quality!🌳🌳 Have your say on the planning guidance by 23 February. The draft plans set out how to keep the borough green, encouraging developers to design in measures to cut carbon emissions and improve air quality.https://t.co/8Dov7urYRk pic.twitter.com/D0ipXSTrcg — Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (@RBKC) January 20, 2021

Ever thought about what Kensington and Chelsea Council are up to since ripping out the Kensington High Street cycle lane? It turns out they've drawn up green guidance plans to help boost air quality and lower carbon emissions in the borough...The irony hasn't been lost on those who saw the council's tweet announcing the news. Jeremy Vine replied: "I honestly feel like this account is trolling me." Another suggested: "You know what would really boost air quality? Putting the cycle lanes you ripped up back in. Just a thought."

On the council's website they say the current focus is on setting targets for developers building new homes or upgrading existing buildings...Councillor Johnny Thalassites said: "We have set our own ambitious targets to improve air quality, lower carbon emissions and keep our environment green – but we cannot meet them alone. The world has woken up to the climate crisis and we need to make sure our borough plays its part."

They've also launched a consultation period until February 23 for residents to give their thoughts...

The High St cycle lane would have helped boost, if you ask... — Marina Lussich (@mlussich) January 20, 2021