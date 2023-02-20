Tom Pidcock showcases “absolutely mint” cyclocross skills – on time trial bike... and then suffers near miss with motorist on roundabout just after finish line; Conspiracy theorists target 15-minute city; Bernal’s micro-training + more on the live blog

It was a rather eventful week for Tom Pidcock at the Volta ao Algarve, the Yorkshireman’s first foray back on the road after a winter spent showing off the rainbow jersey at the pointy end of some of the most exhilarating cyclocross races we’ve seen in years.

On the Portuguese race’s first stage to Lagos, the Ineos Grenadiers rider was controversially relegated from fifth to 135th – and fined £180 (‘Ow much?) – after a somewhat innocuous push during the sprint.

> Tom Pidcock "pushed another rider" during sprint, relegated by race jury

And then, on Saturday’s crucial stage to Alto do Malhão, Pidcock blew away the opposition on the famously steep hilltop finish, attacking early before launching a devastating long-range sprint to see off João Almeida and secure an impressive stage win and yellow jersey double.

In doing so, the 23-year-old recorded the second-fastest time up the Alto do Malhão in the last decade, his seven minutes dead for the 2.4km, 9.3 percent monster only surpassed during that period by a certain Alberto Contador, who flew up the climb in 6:48 on his way to the stage win in 2016.

⏱️ Tom Pidcock climbed today Alto do Malhao (2,4 km@9,3%) in exactly 7 minutes, setting the 2nd fastest ascent of the last 12 years after Alberto Contador in 2016 (6:48). Also very impressive that big boy Ganna did it in 7:21, huge watts to do that. #VAlgarve2023 pic.twitter.com/wfpZ1PpAWA — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) February 18, 2023

However, with a raft of TT specialists, including teammate and Hour Record holder Filippo Ganna, breathing down his beck on GC, it was always going to prove difficult for Pidcock to hang on to his yellow jersey during yesterday’s 24.4km race against the clock in Lagoa.

Fortunately, thanks to his worldclass bike handling skills honed during years on the cyclocross field, Pidders was at least able to hang on to his time trial bike during a particularly sketchy moment in the middle of his effort.

Carrying too much speed out of a roundabout, Pidcock, one foot clipped out in a desperate bid to regain his balance, veered off the road and onto a raised dirt banking, which he navigated masterfully – by railing the berm, as the off-road types say – before bunny-hopping back onto the road to nonchalantly continue his TT.

And all on a time trial bike – machines not particularly known for their handling capabilities – too.

What a save! 😲@tompid had to rely on all of his CX skills to stay up right during this sketchy moment at #VAlgarve2023! pic.twitter.com/Cq4J3kO413 — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) February 19, 2023

Back in the GCN commentary box, the ever-understated Adam Blythe described the Ineos Grenadiers star’s silky skills as “absolutely mint” and “the best thing I’ve seen all year”.

As for Tom himself? “I’m just happy I stayed upright,” he joked after the stage.

However, all that tekkers ultimately wasn’t enough to win the Volta ao Algarve, with the Olympic mountain bike champion slipping down to seventh overall as another one of his Ineos mates, Dani Martínez pipped Ganna by just two seconds to secure the GC in Portugal.

Solid stuff by Martínez, but is he “absolutely mint”?