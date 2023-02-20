Police accused of "victim blaming" for advice to cyclists after two riders injured by drivers

Police in Bournemouth attracted criticism and accusations of "victim blaming" after meeting two seperate incidents where cyclists were injured when hit by drivers with a social media campaign to be BIKE aware, advising riders to "be aware", "keep space" and "expect to wait".

The Facebook post received several comments questioning the response to the two incidents, but Bournemouth Police doubled down on its advice, replying to comments and insisting being "BIKE aware is for both cyclists and motorists, with considerations made by both to help keep everyone on the road safe".

But what is being BIKE aware? The force said motorists and cyclists should "be aware" of your surroundings, "indicate your intentions", "keep space" and "expect to wait".

The advice came alongside a report that on Thursday 9 February there were "two unrelated serious road traffic collisions in Christchurch", with both involving "vehicles [drivers] colliding with cyclists".

"Both involved vehicles colliding with cyclists, leaving the two cyclists requiring hospital treatment for serious injuries. One of the cyclists had fractures to their knee, thumb and four vertebrae," the force confirmed.

"It is the responsibility of everyone who uses the roads to keep themselves and others safe," PC Greg Johnson said. "Cyclists are one of the most vulnerable groups that use the roads, as these two incidents on the same day have shown, so I'm asking everyone who uses the road, whether they are a motorist or cyclist, to be BIKE aware."

However, the advice attracted accusations of "victim blaming", one reply suggesting "every cyclist I know is inherently 'bike aware' as they have to demonstrate self-preservation on a daily basis", while another questioned the wording of the report that the vehicles had collided with the cyclists, not their drivers.

"I hate the phrase, but sounds very much like victim blaming," Philippa Clark told the force. "Pedestrians and cyclists are highest priority under the Highway Code; the greater onus is therefore on drivers to demonstrate care and courtesy towards them. Every cyclist I know is inherently 'bike aware' as they have to demonstrate self-preservation on a daily basis."

After Bournemouth Police responded to Philippa reasserting their statement about being "BIKE aware is for both cyclists and motorists", she replied: "Then everything I've said still stands. I'm afraid you're completely out of step with this approach. Other forces/bodies have been vilified for similar."

Susan Stockwell added: "It's bad enough two people have been knocked off their bikes and have physical injuries. What is this victim-blaming attack on them by the police going to do for their mental health?"

Last week, Police Scotland received similar accusations of victim blaming after asking pedestrians to wear hi-vis clothing after a spate of road deaths. The advice was criticised by many, including national lead for fatal collision investigation reporting DCS Andy Cox, and came after six pedestrians died in collisions in 13 days.

In July, the West Oxfordshire branch of Thames Valley Police faced a backlash after reporting its officers had attended a collision between a "cyclist and a car", and urged cyclists to remember to wear a helmet.