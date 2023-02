Tom Pidcock "pushed another rider" during sprint, relegated by race jury; Phil Gaimon targets a legendary KOM; Fausto considers getting back in the saddle at Pinarello; Van Vleuten's rainbow paint; Erik ten bar bag + more on the live blog

Here's the incident...

Looks like this was the incident (Pidcock is in the lower left moving up) pic.twitter.com/q62fye76em — Citizen's Rest (@yardsalesman) February 15, 2023

And some have pointed to this one too...

Certainly not the worst we've seen but enough for the Volta ao Algarve commissaires to relegates Tom P from his fifth place on stage one all the way back to 135th. In truth it won't matter too much, Pidcock would not have got any bonus seconds for his original stage finish and he'll get the same GC time as everyone else in the peloton.

But hey, there's never a good day to be 200 Swiss francs (£180) lighter, is there? Well, I guess if you won the lottery you wouldn't care too much... (now I'm just going off on a tangent as usual)...

Ahead of Pidcock, Alexander Kristoff won the lumpy stage, beating Jordi Meeus in the sprint. Stage two later today looks right up the young Brit's street, finishing up Alto de Foia, a 7.7km climb averaging six per cent.