California cyclists targeted in dooring attacks (+ video)

Cyclists in California are being targeted by car passengers deliberately opening doors of their vehicles in their path, with more than a dozen such incidents reported, and two riders seriously injured as a result, with one of the victims saying, “They deliberately tried to kill me.”

The attacks have taken place in Emeryville, Oakland and Berkeley, according to the motoring website Jalopnik.com, and have been condemned by local cycling campaign group East Bay Bike Party, and one attempt to knock a cyclist from their bike has been caught on camera.

Charlotte Hryse, who volunteers as a campaigner with the group, said: “Some of the people said that they were being intentionally rammed from behind to be knocked over.”

Among the victims was Ellie Mead, who sustained a head injury after she was targeted last weekend in Oakland.

“I have eight stitches and this big gash in my forehead," she said. "There was this grey sedan. A passenger on the passenger side opened the door and slowed down the car. My bike rammed right into it. I fell to the ground. They drove away. As they drove away they were laughing.”

That same vehicle, which has apparently been reported stolen by the owner, is believed to have been involved in a number of similar incidents, and two other cars have also been identified as being involved.

“Make no mistake – these were violent, targeted attacks with cars used as literal weapons,” said East Bay Bike Party.

“Last night was another frightening reminder that local governments must take immediate action to make the streets safe for everyone.

“We’ll do everything we can to support [the cyclists targeted] as they recover from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on them. Let’s turn the anger and sadness we’re feeling right now into a force for change so we can make sure this never happens again.”

Another cyclist targeted, Watson Ladd, said: “This is very scary. It’s criminal. I mean the people doing it should really think about the consequences here.

“They pulled ahead after the roundabout. As they passed they opened their door smacking me in the shoulder and just drove off. They opened the door knowing I was there. They deliberately tried to kill me.”

Motoring journalist Colin Woodard pulled no punches in his opinion of the perpetrators in his article for Jalopnik about the attacks, which are being investigated by the Oakland Police Department.

“Hopefully, the people behind these attacks are caught quickly. Because, seriously, fuck these people,” he wrote.

“If you don’t like cyclists, that’s fine. You’re allowed to have your opinion. Advocate for protected bike lanes so cars and bikes don’t have to interact as frequently. But intentionally hitting someone with your car is still a crime,” he added.