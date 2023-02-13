British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton; Pogačar set for early Vingegaard showdown?; Archibald’s golden Euro 20; Monday motivation + more on the live blog

In more promising Scottish cycling-related news, yesterday Katie Archibald completed a superb hat-trick of gold medals at last week’s European track championships by clinching the Madison alongside the returning Elinor Barker – the 20th European title in the Scottish rider’s scintillating decade-long career.
The British duo’s dominant performance in the Madison, in which they finished 13 points clear of silver medallists France, came after an even more crushing display by Archibald (who also powered GB to victory in the team pursuit earlier in the week) in the omnium the previous day, winning the scratch, tempo, and elimination race, before gaining a lap in the final points race to wrap up a thoroughly convincing win.
The 28-year-old’s hat-trick in Grenchen, Switzerland, saw her take her tally of European titles to 20, ten years after she claimed her first gold medal in the team pursuit in Apeldoorn.
“I’ve only missed one Europeans in my career, it’s the first thing I wore a GB jersey for,” Archibald said yesterday.
“I was selected in 2013 to ride with El for the first time, and I’ve only missed once since then. which was last year. It’ll now be my tenth season of having a European jersey and I’m proud every time I get to do that.”
Barker, meanwhile, brought her own collection of European champion’s jerseys to ten with her wins in the team pursuit and Madison, in her first international competition since giving birth to her son, Nico, in March 2022.
“After team pursuit Katie said this is the day that we get to do the thing that we’re one of the best in the world at,” the 28-year-old Welsh rider said after claiming gold alongside Archibald.
“We don’t get to do it very often, so let’s just go and enjoy it. For me it’s my first Madison for a really long time. I used to do it all the time and maybe forgot quite how special it is, and it’s also a privilege to get to ride with somebody like Katie. What’s not to enjoy?”