Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton; Pogačar set for early Vingegaard showdown?; Archibald’s golden Euro 20; Monday motivation + more on the live blog

It’s another Monday on the live blog, and Ryan Mallon’s here with all the latest cycling news and views
Mon, Feb 13, 2023 09:30
24
British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton; Pogačar set for early Vingegaard showdown?; Archibald’s golden Euro 20; Monday motivation + more on the live blog2023 Clásica de Almería - motorists on course at roundabouts (GCN)
13:49
Obligatory cycling-related Super Bowl reference

Oh, that’s what Darren Fletcher was commentating on last night…

13:32
Yep, hi-vis, that’s the answer…
13:15
‘How about this for a new soap? Coronation Street… but in cars’

It seems as if 15-minute cities are the topic on everyone’s lips these days, and might just provide the theme for an upcoming episode of your favourite cycling-related podcast…

Good point... 

12:43
Pogačar and Vingegaard descend the Galibier on the way to their Tour-defining showdown on the Col du Granon (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Tadej Pogačar rumoured to be set for early clash with Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar may be set for another interesting double this spring, with L'Équipe reporting this morning that the Slovenian may take on the gravel roads of Strade Bianche (where he will defend his title) on 4 March before heading straight up north for the following day’s opening stage of Paris-Nice.

If true, that busy week will mark Pogačar’s debut at the Race to the Sun – eschewing his habitual early season rendezvous at Tirreno-Adriatico, where he’s taken the last two editions – and will see him go head-to-head in an earlier-than-expected encounter with reigning Tour champ Jonas Vingegaard.

According to the French sports daily, the UAE Team Emirates rider’s potential change of plans stems from a desire to mix up his usual spring programme and to alleviate some of the pressure on his shoulders heading into his crunch showdown with Vingegaard in July.

Tadej Pogacar on his way to winning 2022 Strade Bianche (Anton Vos/CorVos/SWpix.com)

Pogačar on his way to winning the 2022 Strade Bianche (Anton Vos/CorVos/SWpix.com)

Swapping Tirreno for Paris-Nice isn’t the only notable change on Pogačar’s calendar. The Slovenian is currently making his season debut at the Spanish one-day Clásica Jaén Paraíso, after deciding to skip his team’s home UAE Tour for the first time since 2019.

He will then ride the Ruta del Sol later this week before his rumoured March double-header.

“Paris-Nice is still in our thinking,” UAE Team Emirates boss Mauro Gianetti told L'Équipe. “We are in the process of evaluating the possibilities, it is not quite decided. We will already see how he is for his recovery, morally, physically.”

Come on, Pog v Jonas at Paris-Nice? Give the people what they want!

12:03
Katie Archibald wins record 20th – 20th! – European track title

In more promising Scottish cycling-related news, yesterday Katie Archibald completed a superb hat-trick of gold medals at last week’s European track championships by clinching the Madison alongside the returning Elinor Barker – the 20th European title in the Scottish rider’s scintillating decade-long career.

The British duo’s dominant performance in the Madison, in which they finished 13 points clear of silver medallists France, came after an even more crushing display by Archibald (who also powered GB to victory in the team pursuit earlier in the week) in the omnium the previous day, winning the scratch, tempo, and elimination race, before gaining a lap in the final points race to wrap up a thoroughly convincing win.

The 28-year-old’s hat-trick in Grenchen, Switzerland, saw her take her tally of European titles to 20, ten years after she claimed her first gold medal in the team pursuit in Apeldoorn.

“I’ve only missed one Europeans in my career, it’s the first thing I wore a GB jersey for,” Archibald said yesterday.

“I was selected in 2013 to ride with El for the first time, and I’ve only missed once since then. which was last year. It’ll now be my tenth season of having a European jersey and I’m proud every time I get to do that.”

Barker, meanwhile, brought her own collection of European champion’s jerseys to ten with her wins in the team pursuit and Madison, in her first international competition since giving birth to her son, Nico, in March 2022.

“After team pursuit Katie said this is the day that we get to do the thing that we’re one of the best in the world at,” the 28-year-old Welsh rider said after claiming gold alongside Archibald.

“We don’t get to do it very often, so let’s just go and enjoy it. For me it’s my first Madison for a really long time. I used to do it all the time and maybe forgot quite how special it is, and it’s also a privilege to get to ride with somebody like Katie. What’s not to enjoy?”

11:06
Wait 'til you see the bad ones...
10:56
I told you we’d have more on the Scottish pothole worlds (to give it its official title)…
10:50
Monday Motivation
09:43
British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton

We’re not even halfway through February and we’re already on to our third instalment – at least – of ‘sketchy sprint finishes caused by poor organisation’ (I’ll think of a catchier title this afternoon, I promise…).

Last month, you may recall, the Tour Down Under was marred by lines of parked cars dramatically reducing the width of the road in the closing kilometres of a stage, while over in Argentina, world champion Remco Evenepoel lambasted the organisers of the Vuelta a San Juan after a “hectic and dangerous” finish which forced the peloton to navigate spectators standing on central reservations and in the middle of the road.

> “I almost hit a woman”: Remco Evenepoel blasts “hectic and dangerous” Vuelta a San Juan sprint finish, as riders forced to avoid fans standing in middle of road

Yesterday’s finish of the sprinter-friendly one-day race, the Clásica de Almería, proved just as sketchy, as motorists were able to make their way onto the same roundabouts used by the bunch on the finishing circuit around Roquetas de Mar – separated from the race, it seemed, by only one piece of rope and a police officer’s motorbike.

2023 Clásica de Almería - motorists on course at roundabouts (GCN)

However, no such rope was available at the exit of the roundabout, potentially creating an opportunity for a rider – amidst the chaos and confusion of a sprint finish, and the intense battling for positioning within the peloton – to be spat out right in the face of oncoming traffic.

While thankfully there have been no reports that anyone was injured in the closing kilometres of the race, British sprinter Dan McLay – who recorded a DNF as Matteo Moschetti secured a surprise win for the new Q36.5 team – took to Twitter to vent his frustration at the Clásica de Almería’s organisers.

“F***ing disgrace Clásica de Almería,” the Arkéa–Samsic rider bluntly tweeted. “If you can’t close a road properly you can’t have a race on it. Just playing with our health.”

Seems like the “lessons” Evenepoel alluded to in Argentina still haven’t been learned…

09:16
Potholes aplenty on Glasgow worlds course

In exactly six months’ time, Annemiek van Vleuten, Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini and co. will be getting ready to set off from the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, on the way to Glasgow for the final road race of Scotland’s ‘mega’ cycling world championships in August.

Worryingly, while heavy rain made several sections of the course impassable the last time the UK staged the road worlds, in Harrogate in 2019, the treacherous state of this year’s pothole-laden route – as spotted by local cyclist Liam – may prove more hazardous to the peloton than an early Van Vleuten attack:

We’ll have more on Scotland’s pothole worlds shortly…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 