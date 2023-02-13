British sprinter accuses race organisers of “playing with our health”, as motorists make their way onto roundabouts used by peloton; Pogačar set for early Vingegaard showdown?; Archibald’s golden Euro 20; Monday motivation + more on the live blog

Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar may be set for another interesting double this spring, with L'Équipe reporting this morning that the Slovenian may take on the gravel roads of Strade Bianche (where he will defend his title) on 4 March before heading straight up north for the following day’s opening stage of Paris-Nice.

If true, that busy week will mark Pogačar’s debut at the Race to the Sun – eschewing his habitual early season rendezvous at Tirreno-Adriatico, where he’s taken the last two editions – and will see him go head-to-head in an earlier-than-expected encounter with reigning Tour champ Jonas Vingegaard.

According to the French sports daily, the UAE Team Emirates rider’s potential change of plans stems from a desire to mix up his usual spring programme and to alleviate some of the pressure on his shoulders heading into his crunch showdown with Vingegaard in July.

Pogačar on his way to winning the 2022 Strade Bianche (Anton Vos/CorVos/SWpix.com)

Swapping Tirreno for Paris-Nice isn’t the only notable change on Pogačar’s calendar. The Slovenian is currently making his season debut at the Spanish one-day Clásica Jaén Paraíso, after deciding to skip his team’s home UAE Tour for the first time since 2019.

He will then ride the Ruta del Sol later this week before his rumoured March double-header.

“Paris-Nice is still in our thinking,” UAE Team Emirates boss Mauro Gianetti told L'Équipe. “We are in the process of evaluating the possibilities, it is not quite decided. We will already see how he is for his recovery, morally, physically.”

Come on, Pog v Jonas at Paris-Nice? Give the people what they want!