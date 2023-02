Former GB Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies belly-flops into 15-minute cities debate; Should dogs wear helmets?; Uber Eats cyclist goes viral for very British bike theft fear; SD Worx admit Amy Pieters in "a difficult period" + more on the live blog

Remember the good ol' days when it was just LTNs getting shouty people on the internet worked up? It has been some week for the 15-minute city 'debate', starting with Conservative MP Nick Fletcher raising a known conspiracy theory in Parliament, sparking the inevitable GB News reaction, but now we've even got an Olympic swimmer wading in at the deep end...

Yeap & Meantime we’re going to get fined for travelling 15 mins from our house! pic.twitter.com/Br5kvp1c4f — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) February 16, 2023

Did I say 'wading in'? Maybe cannonballing would be more accurate. And admittedly it's a bit of a two for the price of one situation, with Davies' initial Bath-based complaint being about the Clean Air Zone, but also mentioning Oxford where 15-minute city plans seem to be the issue.

Anyway, the 1980 Moscow Olympics silver medallist, who has also been outspoken about trans issues in sport, did not see the comments go unnoticed...

I know what it’s going to cost me ( & others) to see friends & pick my son up from school in Bath. I know all shop keepers are hugely anti. I know 90% of those consulted in Oxford are also anti! This should not be put in place stealth. It’s nothing more than another tax — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) February 16, 2023

[click on the photo to see the full info below]

How is it going to cost anything extra than it does right now? pic.twitter.com/gYYo6UHo21 — Rich (@531Forever) February 16, 2023

Oxford resident here, 90% are not against it, we would like to be able to freely move about our city without it being clogged up with cars. We also know that it is faster to use the ring road rather than trying to drive across it on medieval streets — Peter Kimsey (@KimseyPeter) February 16, 2023

You don’t get the irony. Driving into Bath is what’s causing the jams, that and driving from one side of the city to the other, driving round & round looking for a parking spot. — Sir Gordon & the Vaccines (@thegordonkerr) February 16, 2023

Incidentally, here's Oliver Wainwright's piece in The Guardian yesterday, 'In praise of the ‘15-minute city’ – the mundane planning theory terrifying conspiracists'... sorry, not sure how that ended up there...