A new Cannondale, a wild gravel racer and aero bikes galore — the 10 bikes we're most excited for in 2025

Pogacar’s new Colnago, Astana’s new race bike, the cheapest Pinarello F-series yet and plenty of unreleased but not-so-secret bikes are on my wishlist for 2025, and below you'll find details on all the models I most want to ride. 2025 is set to be an exciting year for new road bikes, so I can't wait to get stuck in...

Cannondale Synapse (endurance bike)

We’ll kick off with what we assume will be the replacement for the Cannondale Synapse, the brand’s flagship endurance bike.

Endurance bikes and all-road bikes are all the rage right now and even though the current generation Synapse isn’t that old (pictured below), it could already do with a rethink. To be honest, I reckon it was a bit of a flop…

Okay, maybe that’s a bit harsh. Some of the models are quite good, but if you want carbon then you’re stuck with something called Smartsense, a collection of add-on accessories such as lights and a radar system that our reviewer Stu described as not very special.

This new one, though, looks the business, and Lachlan Morton has already ridden it around the circumference of Australia at breakneck speeds.

Therefore, we're assuming that it’s going to be pretty comfortable for mile munching with some added aero credentials. We also hope there’s still mudguard mounts, and as for tyre clearance, the current Synapse has 35mm, so an increase to around 38mm or so would be inline with current trends.

Obviously there’s no official launch date or even a confirmed name, but this looks about ready for production, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled in the first few months of 2025.

REAP Type-300 Prototype (gravel bike)

You might not have heard of Reap, but just look at this bike! We first saw this Reap Type 300 prototype gravel bike at the Rouleur bike show, but since then pre-orders have opened and the real thing is coming in spring 2025.

Reap is claiming that the new bike will have serious aero performance, while able to fit 50mm tyres but still using a road standard bottom bracket so it doesn't upset your Q-factor. It certainly looks great, so we’re really hoping we can get our hands on one for smashing round the local gravel tracks.

X-LAB AD9 (aero bike)

Okay, so we’ve had an endurance bike, we’ve had a gravel bike, how about the road bikes? Well, it looks like we’re going to be absolutely spoilt for choice in 2025 with new aero race bikes coming out of our ears!

For me, topping that list of aero bikes I want to ride is the X-LAB AD9. It’s definitely not the most established brand out there and it's unlikely to be the fastest bike in the pro peloton, but it could be the most significant.

X-Lab is to XDS Carbontech what S-Works is to Specialized, the top of the range stuff; but XDS is not Specialized, at least not yet. They’re a huge carbon fibre manufacturer from China, and whilst most of our carbon bikes do indeed come from China or Taiwan, we’re yet to see a Chinese bike brand make it at cycling’s highest level.

> Chinese bikes are coming

And that’s why I’m excited to ride the AD9. Clearly Astana believe that this deal was worth it, and they want to win. Well, let’s see if the X-Lab is up to the task!

Colnago Y1RS (aero bike)

Sticking with road bikes, how could we miss the Colnago Y1RS off of this list? Released just before Christmas, this is what Tadej Pogacar got down his chimney, just to make sure he’s even more dominant in 2025 than he was in 2024.

> Colnago claims outlandish new aero road bike is "most aerodynamic in the WorldTour"

It’s safe to say the looks have divided opinion, but I think it definitely looks better in the flesh than in the original renders, and credit to Colnago for doing something different. We have more than enough other bikes for people who want standard double diamond designs!

To be honest, it doesn’t really matter what it looks like. This bike will be remembered for one thing, and that’s whether it’s fast. This is why I want to get my hands on one, to see if it really is as fast as the Italian press release claims. One thing's for sure, Pogacar’s competition will be hoping it isn’t!

Van Rysel RCR-F (aero bike)

Annnndddd, one more aero bike for good measure. This one is another very badly kept secret, the Van Rysel RCR-F. As you probably know, Decathlon AG2R riders currently race on the Van Rysel RCR, a bike that is surprisingly better value than its competition and, well, pretty fast. However, apparently it's not fast enough, so Van Rysel have added an F!

Clearly that’s not the only change. We have much deeper tube shapes, more sculpting around the rear wheel and a colossal head tube. The problem with aero bikes in the past was that they were rather uncomfortable, which is why I'd like to take one for a spin to see if it should be reserved just for the likes of Sam Bennett.

Van Rysel GCR (gravel bike)

Lawrence Carpenter (YouTube)

There is a second Van Rysel that I also want to get my hands on in 2025, and it’s this…rumoured to be called the GCR, G for gravel, could this drive down the prices of gravel bikes?

As many of you already know, I love a gravel bike. I think they’re great, I like getting away from the traffic, I think they’re perfect for commuting on and I think that unless you’re racing then they’re a genuine alternative to a road bike.

Lawrence Carpenter (YouTube)

We don’t know much about this latest one, but it looks as though it will have about 45mm of tyre clearance. Although it looks more relaxed than that REAP gravel bike, it still looks more orientated towards fire roads over monster gravel. So far, we've only spotted it under Van Rysel ambassador Lawrence Carpenter in one of his YouTube videos.

Cube Attain C:62 SLT (endurance bike)

Next, we have what is potentially the best value road bike of the last few years, the Cube Attain C:62 SLT. When it released in September, we asked whether it’s the best value road bike currently on the market. Clearly, we can’t answer that question without taking one for a ride, so hopefully we can change that in 2025.

From the stats page alone though, things are looking hopeful. For under 3,000 euros you can get a carbon frame with space for up to 34mm tyres, a 12-speed Ultegra Di2 groupset (which has an RRP not far off the complete bike price) AND a set of carbon Newmen wheels.

If you’re looking for a new bike in 2025, I reckon this is well worth a look.

Pinarello F1 (road bike)

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a Pinarello but have never been able to justify the price, then this next one might be for you. This is the Pinarello F1, and although it looks fairly similar to the Dogma it is a lot lot cheaper.

> Pinarello launches F1, the least expensive model in the F Series range

At £3,000 with a mechanical groupset it’s still not going to be winning many prizes for value, BUT if that nine-letter Italian brand name is what you’re after then it has just got a lot more affordable.

Having thoroughly enjoyed the last few months ripping around on the £13,000 Dogma F, I am looking forwards to coming back to somewhere closer to reality and seeing if this F1 can deliver anywhere near the same riding enjoyment, we will see!

SEKA Spear (road race bike)

The penultimate bike on the list is this SEKA Spear, another bike that I got to see in the flesh at Rouleur.

There's some seriously interesting design elements here, such as the seat tube to seat stay junction with what SEKA calls a 'wind eye', plus some bold claims about how fast it is.

Other than that it looks pretty similar to my Tarmac SL7, which is probably why I want a go on one!

Factor Ostro VAM (aero bike)

The final bike that I most want to ride in 2025 is the one that’s just been delivered to the office, the Factor Ostro VAM. Even though it was first spotted about a year ago at the Tour down Under, I’ve only just managed to get one in the flesh.

> Factor releases new Ostro VAM as “the benchmark aerodynamic, lightweight race bike”

According to nearly all the wind tunnel data I’ve seen, this thing should be fast. It’s also very light, with our test bike coming in at 7.1kg complete with bottle cages and a computer mount. So, was it worth the wait? Well, I’m going to attempt to find out!

Of course, we’re also hoping for some extra releases from brands that are perhaps better at keeping secrets. Could we see a new Cervelo S5, or maybe an updated Specialized Aethos? Maybe even a Cannondale CAAD14. I guess only time will tell, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we spot anything.

Let us know which one of these 10 bikes is your favourite in the comments section below, as well as any you think we've missed.