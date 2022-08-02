Support road.cc

Two arrested after cyclist killed in suspected hit-and-run

The incident happened in Sunderland in the early hours of Sunday morning and saw a man in his 40s die at the scene
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Aug 02, 2022 10:22
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving as police continue to investigate a suspected hit-and-run incident which saw a cyclist killed in Sunderland on Sunday.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene of the collision on Hylton Road, west of the city centre, as emergency services were alerted to an incident involving the driver of a car and a person riding a bicycle at around 1.20am.

Northumbria Police have now said a 42-year-old woman and 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and since released under investigation, while the cyclist's next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by family liaison officers.

The vehicle believed to be involved — a blue BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe — was not at the scene of the collision when officers arrived, but the force confirmed a vehicle has now been found and will be analysed further for evidence.

A sergeant from Northumbria Police called the death a "tragedy" and assured the public they will use "every tactic available" to "provide effective justice".

"Any death that occurs on our roads is a tragedy and all our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends at this awful time," Sergeant Dave Roberts said.

"We are committed to finding out exactly what happened and will use every tactic available to us in order to provide effective justice. I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to assist us since yesterday’s appeal. It is hugely appreciated.

"Your information has been invaluable so far and I would continue to ask that everyone respects the live investigation that is ongoing."

Northumbria Police have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting NP-20220731-0108.

