Police criticised for arresting and fining cyclist ignoring 'no cycling' signs; Astana end Miguel Ángel López suspension; The "vague personal hierarchy of traffic violations"; Ineos snap up second Hayter brother; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

So, for the first time since July 1, neither the Tour de France or Tour de France Femmes are on our TV screens to get us through the work day (okay, okay, I know there were three rest days)...

There is some racing in the diary this week, however, over in Poland at the WorldTour (but not broadcast, as far as we can tell) Tour de Pologne. Cav's debuting his fresh new British national champ's colours...although things on the bike aren't going quite as well...

Cav is in a group that has been dropped by the #TdP22 peloton on the hills in the final part of the stage. Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/noQaCU7s6R — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) August 1, 2022

Cav's two top-tens without threatening for the win over the weekend leave us here, on stage three, with Ethan Hayter the best hope for a British stage win on a long day in the saddle back-ended with three sharp stingers and an uphill finish...