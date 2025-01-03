Cycle racks “suspended” and taped off outside train station where one bike is stolen every two days

Rows of cycle racks located outside St Albans City station – where one bike is reported stolen every two days – have been taped off and “suspended” as part of attempts to encourage cyclists to use the station’s secure CCTV-covered cycling parking facilities instead, amid ongoing concerns about the ever-growing number of bike thefts in the area.

In 2023 a Freedom of Information request to the British Transport Police revealed that St Albans City station, one of two stations to serve the Hertfordshire city, suffered the highest number of bike thefts reported to have taken place at railway stations in England, Scotland, and Wales the previous year, with 260 cyclists reporting that their bike was stolen from the station in 2022.

And last week, the Sheffield stands located on the pavement outside the station were spotted by locals covered in tape, in an apparent bid to prevent cyclists from locking their bikes to them, while notices attached to the parking facilities informed commuters that the racks were now “suspended”.

> Bike thefts at train stations up 39% year-on-year, research reveals

According to Govia Thameslink Railway, the operating company which runs the Thameslink mainline route, the racks were suspended on the recommendation of the British Transport Police, who were concerned that the alarming theft rate from 2022 was continuing to rise.

“We’re encouraging passengers to use our free Cycle Hub to securely lock bikes away at St Albans City station,” a spokesperson told the Herts Advertiser.

“The decision to suspend these racks outside the station was made following a recommendation from the British Transport Police, and discussions between station management and local stakeholders due to an increase in bike thefts.

“A fob to access the Cycle Hub can be obtained from the ticket office with a proof of ID.”

> Police & Crime Commissioner defends under-fire force accused of "astonishing victim blaming" by cycling campaign group, after officers raised concerns that installing more bike parking is "not ideal" and could cause "bigger increase in crime"

The Cycle Hub noted by Thameslink has capacity for 415 bikes, and is covered by CCTV cameras and can only be accessed with a contactless fob.

The operator also pointed out that cyclists can avail of the two other secure bike parking areas at the station, which they say can be accessed “free of charge and without a fob”, and are “covered by better lighting and CCTV”.

However, despite Thameslink urging St Albans cyclists to avoid the Sheffield stands in favour of the station’s ‘secure’ Cycle Hub, that particular fob-accessed facility also hasn’t been immune to reports of bike theft and suspect security.

In August 2022, local cyclist George Cairns posted on social media that his wife’s e-bike was stolen from St Albans City’s Cycle Hub and that, despite the facility being “riddled with CCTV”, the British Transport Police informed them that they would only investigate the matter if a witness came forward.

Meanwhile, in September 2024, another social media user pointed out that the “supposed secure bike racks have doors that don’t lock” – and had failed to do so for four weeks.

While Thameslink has responded to St Albans City’s grim bike theft numbers by warning cyclists to avoid certain bike stands, in 2023 cycling campaigners in Winchester similarly called on commuters to think twice about using their local railway station’s cycle hub – responsible for the ninth largest number of reported bike thefts, according to the British Transport Police’s 2022 stats, and dubbed an “undercover bike showroom for thieves”.

> “Our advice is not to use the Hub”: Bike theft “hotspot” at train station forces cycling campaign to warn people against using £400,000 cycle racks

“We have known for a while the covered bike racks, or the ‘Hub’, are targeted by thieves,” Cycle Winchester said, after it was revealed 135 bikes were stolen from the station in 2022.

“South Western Railway (SWR) staff also know it is a hot spot. The police don’t, as a rule, investigate bike thefts or review CCTV recordings even when asked.

“At times it has the characteristics of an undercover bike showroom for thieves with little chance of being caught. Our advice is not to use the Hub but if you must park there – take an old bike and use a D-Lock.

“The rate of theft from Winchester station is 2.5 times higher than that at Southampton Station with 46 bikes recorded as being taken in the last 12 months. Without a bike, you can’t cycle to the station.”