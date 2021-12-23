What does it take to ride 100 miles out of the saddle? Plus what the road.cc team wants to see in 2022 on episode 14 of the road.cc Podcast

It's time for episode 14 of the road.cc Podcast in association with Altura, and our last for 2021! Before we return in 2022, we've got an intriguing interview with the '100 miles out the saddle guy' Chad Tavernia, and we're rubbing our crystal balls to make some predictions for 2022. We also announce the winner of our 10k downloads competition, so listen and read on to find out if you won!

Whenever Chad Tavernia pops up on road.cc, our stats suggest that people find his unusual no-saddle century rides pretty intriguing.

The 41-year-old retired law enforcement officer from Malone in New York State first hit the headlines for doing an outdoor out the saddle century, and then for repeating the feat indoors on rollers last month after being questioned over the validity of the outdoor effort. Chad has also become a bit of a cult figure on the popular Zwift Riders Facebook group as of late, so George, Dan and our own in-house crazy cycling challenge aficionado Matt Page at down to find out how and why he does it. Perhaps Chad and Matt could could arrange a little head-to head for the new year?

As we're coming up to the end of the year, it’s only right we whip our crystal balls out, give them a rub and tell you what we want and what we’re predicting for 2022! From Highway Code hopes to groupset desires, personal ambitions and more, team members from road.cc, off.road.cc and eBikeTips all chip in with their ideas.

Finally, to celebrate reaching 10k downloads we asked you who the record-breaking cyclist who appeared in episode 8 was... the answer was of course Josh Quigley, and the winner is John Floyd! Congratulations John, we'll be in touch to arrange delivery of a cosy Altura Merino Blend Neck Warmer, a road.cc t-shirt and some famous road.cc socks very soon.

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

What do you think of the road.cc Podcast so far, and what would you like us to discuss in future episodes? Comment below and/or drop us a line at podcast [at] road.cc