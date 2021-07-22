Group ride with all the gear drafted by keen commuter; Mohorič denies knowing Armstrong used 'zipped lips' gesture + more on the live blog

Victory salute... witness statement? 🤐 pic.twitter.com/Gn7h4dZNNk — the Inner Ring (@inrng) July 16, 2021

Double stage winner at this year's Tour de France, Matej Mohorič, has denied knowing the history of the celebration he showed the world while crossing the line as the winner on stage 19. Mohorič put his finger to his lips like Jamie Vardy goading a baying stand of away fans before zipping his lips, à la Lance Armstrong.

Mohorič replied to a tweet questioning his choice of celebration: "I didn't know. If I knew, I wouldn't have done it. I think a public apology would fall on deaf ears. Those who are hostile by nature won't change their opinion anyway. Those who know me don't need an explanation about this."

Many questioned the Slovenian's defiance, especially given the context that Bahrain Victorious' team bus and hotel had been raided by French police just 48 hours earlier.