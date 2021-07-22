Support road.cc

Group ride with all the gear drafted by keen commuter; Mohorič denies knowing Armstrong used 'zipped lips' gesture + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Jul 22, 2021 09:03
1
South African commuter drafts group ride (screenshot via Reddit video)
08:28
Matej Mohorič denies knowing that his 'zipped lips' Tour de France stage win celebration was a gesture infamously used by Lance Armstrong

Double stage winner at this year's Tour de France, Matej Mohorič, has denied knowing the history of the celebration he showed the world while crossing the line as the winner on stage 19. Mohorič put his finger to his lips like Jamie Vardy goading a baying stand of away fans before zipping his lips, à la Lance Armstrong.

Mohorič replied to a tweet questioning his choice of celebration: "I didn't know. If I knew, I wouldn't have done it. I think a public apology would fall on deaf ears. Those who are hostile by nature won't change their opinion anyway. Those who know me don't need an explanation about this."

Many questioned the Slovenian's defiance, especially given the context that Bahrain Victorious' team bus and hotel had been raided by French police just 48 hours earlier.

07:53
South African group ride with all the gear drafted by keen commuter

It's not about the bike! This guy spinning happily on his no-frills steed is able to keep up with this all the gear group ride in Johannesburg, with the help of a little bit of drafting. In fairness, his ride probably weighs the same as two of the racers' top-of-the-range models...

The clip from the Cyclists With Cameras Reddit thread got everyone talking about times they've kept up with pro-looking riders despite their equipment handicap and reminded us of the time EF Education-Nippo pro Rigoberto Urán was drafted by a backpack-wearing local at 45km/h.

When have you been outgunned but held the wheel on legs alone?

Dan Alexander

