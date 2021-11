Exclusive interview with 'No Saddle Guy' after 100 mile ride; Is Elon Musk confused about congestion?; Fundraiser for Eritrean star; Doc goes on trial for doping; Worst parking pic ever; Are flashing lights safer than solids? + more on the live blog

Earlier today we reported that Cycle Jockey - AKA Chad Tavernia - had managed the incredible feat of riding 100 miles whilst standing up on his home trainer, and we've now been able to speak to the man himself to get his reaction.

Here's what he had to say: "The ride was very difficult and got progressively harder as it went along because I didn't take any breaks for eating or drinking - just nearly five hours of continuous pedaling.

"Over the course of the challenge I developed discomfort in my left wrist and had a very bad hot spot on the bottom of my right foot. At one point I thought I may have to stop but thankfully I was able to redistribute my weight enough to reduce the pain and I was able to keep riding."

Asked how it felt to chalk up the century, and have people following his progress the world over, he added: "I was very happy to reach the 100 mile mark and the energy drink I had immediately after it never tasted so good!

"I've been very excited to have road.cc following my no saddle rides and I'd thoroughly reccomend it to anybody who wants to try it, it's a great total body workout!"

Read more about Cycle Jockey's ride in the post a little further down this page and keep your ears peeled as we're hoping to get him on a future edition of The road.cc Podcast.