10 cool bikes from Rouleur Live: Trek, Cannondale, Pinarello/Zwift & more

If you couldn’t make it to Rouleur Live at the end of last week, check out 10 of the best bikes that we spotted at the London expo.

There were, of course, loads more bikes that aren’t featured here - maybe we’ll get time to add a few more as the day goes on - ut we hope that this gives you a quick taste of some of the good stuff…

Pinarello Zwift bike

High-end bikes and indoor training don’t always go hand in hand but Pinarello has joined forces with Zwift to unveil a Dogma F in a limited-edition finish. Only 50 of these are available worldwide.

You’re looking at £5,500 for the frameset.

Cannondale LAB71 SuperSix Evo: Richard Carapaz

EF Education–EasyPost's Richard Carapaz won both the Mountains classification and the overall Combativity award at this year’s Tour de France (and he wore the race leader’s yellow jersey for a day too), hence the King of the Mountains polka-dots on this Cannondale LAB71 SuperSix Evo.

Look KE75 Equipe

Greg Lemond won three Tours de France, the first of them in 1986 after a famous tussle with La Vie Claire teammate Bernard Hinault (who finished second). They rode Look bikes built with Reynolds 753 tubing.

This Look KE75 Equipe, in the Mondrian colours of the team jersey, was one of 500 made to commemorate the victory.

Trek Madone SLR: Alex Yee

If you’re an Olympic champion, your sponsors give you loads of gold stuff – it’s one of the perks. Britain’s Alex Yee won the men’s triathlon in Paris earlier this year, hence this glittering gold-coloured Trek Madone. It was presented to him recently at Trek HQ in Wisconsin, USA.

Trek can work to deliver a finish you fancy through its Project One Ultimate programme.

It looks like Alex Yee uses 165mm cranks, so the short crank trend isn’t just a roadie thing. Oh, and a gold drivetrain because... well, why not? Not everyone is an Olympic champion, you know.

Trek Madone: Project One

Another Trek Madone SLR? Yeah, why not? This one looks rather tasty in a Project One Icon Pantone Dualities finish.

Bastion ArchAngel

Bastion, based in Australia, makes some stunning bikes. This ArchAngel model, unveiled last year, uses 3D-printed titanium lugs and filament-wound carbon-fibre tubes. It’s a limited edition of just 88.

Want one? You’re looking at a 180-day lead time.

The price? You’re sure you want to know? Prices start at AUD 49,800 plus shipping, duties and sales tax. That’s about £25,300.

Seka Spear

Seka says that its Spear road bike’s Wind Eye seatstays expel turbulent air created by your pedalling to reduce drag. It also reckons that the seatpost deflects by up to 17mm to provide plenty of comfort.

A standard Spear frame in a size medium has a claimed weight of 860g while an. unpainted RDC version is said to be a superlight 685g.

Officina Battaglin Roma

Gorilla Firm Cycling was showing the Officina Battaglin Roma (just behind an equally cool Aurum Magma) made with stainless steel lugs and both Columbus GB81 steel and carbon fibre tubes. Pretty, huh?

The fork is carbon, the bottom bracket is threaded (T47) and you get clearance for tyres up to 35mm.

If you’re guessing it’s expensive, you’re absolutely right. It’s £15,200 for the complete bike you see here, built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and various Enve components including SES 4.5 rims on Chris King hubs, or £5,600 for the frame only.

Ribble Allroad Ti

Ribble reckons is Allroad Ti is the future of titanium bikes – naturally – thanks to the use of 3D printing in the seat tube and head tube clusters and hand-crafted finishing to produce seamless tube junctions.

Prices start at £3,499 for a Shimano 105 (mechanical) build with Mavic Aksium 1 alloy wheels

Reap Type 300 K5054 prototype gravel bike

Britain’s Reap was showing what it calls its Type 300 K5054 gravel bike – named after a Spitfire prototype, if you’re interested in such things – that’s intended to be an aero option with clearance for tyres up to 50mm wide courtesy of chainstays that are super-narrow up by the bottom bracket.

The carbon fibre has been blended with a biocomposite material, the idea being to reduce the bike’s carbon footprint, improve comfort, and stand up to impact.