“What an odd thing to say” goes cycling: Motorists call for “road tax” and claim “roads are for cars” as predicted in response to viral TikTok trend video of kids cycling to school; Van der Poel returns to cyclocross; Darth Pogačar + more on the live blog

A local cycling campaign with just more than 200 followers has managed to make it big on TikTok, after posting a video of a ‘bike bus’ showing children cycling safely with parents and attracting thousands of comments from raging anti-cyclists who seemed to do exactly what was predicted in the video.

Bike buses are organised cycle rides that follow a set route where people can join or leave at any location, with loads of local cycling campaigns organising them on the weekends to encourage children to ride their bikes on the road safely in a group and reduce the risk of coming into contact with motorists.

The video which has been viewed over 240,000 times builds on the popular TikTok trend (don’t ask why) of using Geraldine James’ dialogue “What an odd thing to say!” from 2010’s Alice in Wonderland movie, with the campaigners writing the text: “We think children should be able to travel safely to school without the need for cars”, followed by a satirical depiction of “strangers on the internet” responding: “I hate this! Roads are for cars only!” finally culminating in the punchline: “What an odd thing to say!”

And as they say, life imitates art — life, being TikTok comments, and art being a TikTok video, strangers on the internet did end up commenting lots of stuff along the lines of “I hate this!” and “Roads are for cars only!” — even demanding “road tax” from children. In fact, two of the top comments simply read: “Road is for car” and “Roads are for cars” — you simply couldn’t make that up.

Here’s a roundup of some of the top comments with hundreds of likes on the platform…

“Great idea go at 2mph in the middle of the road when everyone is trying to go to work. Dossers.”

“I mean you can, once you pay insurance, tax and a travel duty (fuel) like us drivers too.”

“It’s good kids cycling to school, but how on earth are you supposed to overtake when you take up the whole side of the road and it’s such a long group.”

“But none of them are insured, and unable to stick to a safe speed. Driving slow can also be dangerous when others behind aren’t expecting that. How is that safe?”

“This is more likely to get them hurt, to be honest.”

“Keep your hobby in the park.”

Perhaps one person, going against the grain, summed it up better than I could: “Drivers are like miserable coworkers. Can’t be happy with anything but their way and will try to bring you down with them both emotionally and physically.”

Dan Brothwell, chair of Bike Worcester, told Worcester News: “There is no such thing as road tax. Roads are funded by general tax and I think it shows people's ignorance that they think that the vehicle emissions duty they pay is a road tax.

“I own an electric car and I pay nothing in vehicle emissions tax, just like a cyclist wouldn’t.”

He added: “We have bike buses all over Worcester helping children get to school. The only thing that makes them dangerous is drivers breaking the law.

“At rush hour in Worcester, we travel at the same speeds as vehicles so we are not slowing anybody down.”

In April 2025, Worcester is set to host the third annual World Bike Bus Summit, with previous hosts being Barcelona and Frankfurt, and Brothwell added: “We want to have bike buses running to every primary school in Worcester and beyond. Anyone who wants to start a bike bus can do so by getting in touch.”