Cake by the bike lane: Cyclists bring cake, mince pies and non-alcoholic Prosecco to thank workers for building new segregated cycle lane

In a heart-warming move, cyclists in Brighton surprised council workers with mince pies, Prosecco (albeit with no booze), and a cake with ‘Thank you’ written on it, to thank them for building a new cycle lane in the city.

The segregated, two-way cycle lane was built, along with new zebra crossings, on the A23 Preston Road, and members from Bricycles, a local cycling campaign, turned up with the goods as a gesture of gratitude for providing the infrastructure that they say will make cycling, walking, and wheeling safer and more accessible.

“In keeping with the spirit of the season, councillors, council officers and contractors have been thanked for the first phase of walking and cycling improvements along the A23 Preston Road,” Bricycles said.

One of the campaign group’s members, Iliana Koutsou, also added: “It’s important to show appreciation when walking and cycling are supported in practice in our city. It means more people are supported to travel in a way that reduces motor traffic and helps people to keep physically active in everyday life.

“The cost of owning and running a car is increasingly unaffordable to many, so we need to transform the city to address this.

Brighton and Hove City Council said the scheme “aims to improve a key transport corridor for the city and make it a safer and more attractive environment for all who use it”.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and the Public Realm, also thanked Bricycles in return for marking the construction of this important active travel scheme.

Cycle lane on the A23 Preston Road, Brighton (credit: Bricycles )

Bricycles, which has been campaigning for more than 40 years to make cycling in Brighton and Hove more accessible for everyone, said: “The A23 works are delivering a better public space for people to walk, scoot, wheel and cycle between Argyle Road and Stanford Avenue. The next phase will continue to enhance the public realm northwards, up to South Road in Preston village.”

In 2020, the council was awarded £909,000 from the government's Department for Transport to partly fund the scheme. The A23 project is also funded with money from developers through Section 106 planning agreements and the council's own local transport plan fund, and is scheduled to be fully completed by winter 2025 into the beginning of 2026.

Councillor Trevor Muten with Iliana Koutsou of Bricycles (@CANSEEngland on Twitter)

