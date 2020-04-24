Back to news
Live blog

Chris Hoy accused of making 'unnecessary journey'... on Zwift; Van Avermaet in Virtual Near Miss of the Day; Cycling UK urge public to write to council demanding more street space; Doctor on benefits of Brighton road closure + more on the live blog

Friday's live blog is brought to you by Jack Sexty, with the odd contribution from the rest of the team...
Fri, Apr 24, 2020 09:41
11:12
Sainsburys planning to expand their relaunched ChopChop one hour bike delivery service

 

Chop CHop delivery riders (picture via Sainsbury's)

Earlier this month, the supermarket re-introduced ChopChop to deliver up to 20 essential goods to those in isolation inside one hour from the point of sale on their website; and after the scheme was successful in London zones 1 and 2, they're now looking at ways to expand it across the country. In an email sent out to mailing list subscribers, Sainsbury's say they will keep customers updated on their progress in a wider roll-out. 

10:44
Chris Hoy's 'unnecessary journey': the best comments

But as a few people have mentioned, we'll leave it there now as the poor fella in question was apologetic when he realised his mistake... doh!

10:37
Addis Ababa goes full steam ahead on cycling infrastructure

A 100km cycle network was recently completed in the Ethiopian capital. 

09:02
"I’m pretty sure you can’t catch the Coronavirus on Zwift": Twitter user makes comical gaffe mistaking Zwift for real life

Zwift will be patting themselves on the back this morning over their clearly super realistic-looking graphics, after Chris Hoy was called out for making a potentially unnecessary journey by a Twitter follower who clearly didn't realise the Olympic champion was playing a computer game. 

Hoy was joining in with BBC presenter Louise Minchin's 'Big Bike In', a 100 mile indoor session to raise cash for Children in Need and Comic Relief; and he managed to see the funny side of being accused of breaking lockdown rules...

The man who made the gaffe owned it and apologised numerous times for getting mixed up; as he says, at least he wasn't telling us to cure ourselves of a deadly virus by disinfecting ourselves or anything... 

08:33
Greg van Avermaet's Rouvy avatar is nearly taken out by a car

You have to say that this virtual near miss from yesterday's Digital Swiss 5 makes you wince even though it's only Greg Van Avermaet's avatar. 

Van Avermaet is taking part in the five-stage digital version of the Tour de Suisse, hosted on virtual training app Rouvy (that appears to have a  couple of dodgy in-game drivers if the footage above is anything to go by). Today's race is 33km from Fiesch to Nufenenpass, featuring a fearsome 'climb' towards the end, and other star names taking part from the discomfort of their homes include Julian Alaphilippe, Primoz Roglic, Vincenzo Nibali and Edvald Boassen Hagen. 

Van Avermaet told the BBC: "After my first taste of virtual racing a couple of weeks ago, I'm interested to see how I go.

"Virtual racing is definitely not easy. The races may be much shorter than normal races but the effort is much more intense and you have a much smaller window of opportunity to make the difference when it comes to tactics."

The BBC are streaming the races on their website, more details here

08:14
Cycling UK call on public to write to their local council to demand reallocation of street space during the pandemic... but is it out of their hands?

Cycling UK have a form to fill out on their website which allows you to send and edit draft letters to let councils know how much extra street space is needed. They say:

"Temporary cycling and walking space won't only help people get their daily exercise safely, but will allow key workers to cycle to work, whether they are hospital staff, care workers, or others providing vital services. Please let your council know how much this is needed, why it's important in your area, and how easy it is to do."

That said, we reported on Wednesday's live blog how Hackney councillor Jon Burke claimed the government have failed to remove red tape that allows them to install temporary road closures... who's telling the truth? We've asked Cycling UK for their view. 

08:08
A frontline doctor on the benefits of Brighton's road closure for motor vehicles

More space for exercising and commuting = safer streets during the pandemic... should it stay that way when all this is over?

11:10

