Chris Hoy accused of making 'unnecessary journey'... on Zwift; Van Avermaet in Virtual Near Miss of the Day; Cycling UK urge public to write to council demanding more street space; Doctor on benefits of Brighton road closure + more on the live blog

But not stopped by police, asking is this journey really necessary? Are we back to the rules for some, but not others. Oh, it’s for charity, well that makes it riskless — Stephen O'Rourke (@stillbestest) April 23, 2020

Zwift will be patting themselves on the back this morning over their clearly super realistic-looking graphics, after Chris Hoy was called out for making a potentially unnecessary journey by a Twitter follower who clearly didn't realise the Olympic champion was playing a computer game.

Hoy was joining in with BBC presenter Louise Minchin's 'Big Bike In', a 100 mile indoor session to raise cash for Children in Need and Comic Relief; and he managed to see the funny side of being accused of breaking lockdown rules...

Don’t worry Stephen, I’m pretty sure you can’t catch the Coronavirus on @GoZwift, thanks for your concern though! 👍🏻 https://t.co/YBv2OyCZxw — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) April 23, 2020

Never dodged anything before, won’t now made a mistake, a really stupid mistake and crucified for it.

Whereas the leader of the free world wants to inject sick people with bleach and gets a free run. Oh well — Stephen O'Rourke (@stillbestest) April 24, 2020

The man who made the gaffe owned it and apologised numerous times for getting mixed up; as he says, at least he wasn't telling us to cure ourselves of a deadly virus by disinfecting ourselves or anything...