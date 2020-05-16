Bournemouth seafront cyclists given "one more weekend" to ride responsibly

Bournemouth council leader Vikki Slade has said that cyclists are being given “one more weekend” to “behave fairly and responsibly” when using the promenade otherwise they will be banned.
Cycling is banned on Bournemouth promenade during July and August, but permitted the rest of the time.
However, the space is shared with pedestrians and there are regularly calls for the ban to be extended.
The Bournemouth Echo reports than an increase in the number of riders during lockdown has increased tensions.
“We are asking that the Prom is used sensibly,” said Slade during a Facebook Q&A session this week.
“There have been issues with cyclists going too fast and there being too many of them. I’m hopeful that now people can move a bit further that that might change.
“We want to give it one more weekend to see if people can behave fairly and responsibly and I have asked police to carry out a few more patrols in spots where people have been cycling in groups and cycling too fast.
“It’s frightening for people if you are cycling along at high speed and there have been accidents. I don’t want to have to take cyclists off the Prom.”
Councillor Lewis Allison, cabinet member for communities, added: “We want to ensure that local people have the opportunity to use the promenade for both cycling and for walking and running.
“We would ask local residents to act in a responsible manner that allows social distancing though we are aware that shared use can make social distancing challenging.”
Actually, the filter may have been legal but crossing the white stop line wasn't. That said, I would have justified it because it was for my own...
Trouble reading your Garmin whilst riding....that's old age in my case! I was thinking of mounting a magnifying glass over the screen!
More graffiti by a bunch of degenerates won't help anything. It'll just take up more resources to clear off, just like that last time they...
I know they're mainly keyboard warriors and the occasional troll, but the prospensity for "x should be banned" "confiscate and crush" - quite...
Same in north somerset. Except that my car's vintage black and silver plates don't get recognised by anpr... So what's the point of number plate...
I must have missed that!
It obviously had been slammed and sawn by his brother and was a bit low him. It's a sensible solution short of buying new forks.
I've been out on a few rides. Probably somewhere around 200km in dry conditions. Seems good so far and definy keeps things clean and I've done a...
He's pretty much been forced in to it by economic necessity but kudos to Khan for this approach....
A great new update to the app is that you can now use komoot to plan your rides. Komoot doesn't give a tcx file so previously I had to use ride...