The Adventure Travel Show is returning for its 25th edition, and you can get free tickets with this exclusive code!

After a post-pandemic hiatus, the Adventure Travel Show is returning for its 25th edition on 11-12 January 2025 under the iconic vaulted glass roof of the Business Design Centre in Islington, London. There will be more than 100 exhibitors and talks from a great line-up of explorers and adventurers who’ve returned from travels around the UK and across the globe by sail, foot, kayak, bus, and bike of course — along with food and drinks too!

> Book your free tickets for the Adventure Travel Show using the code ROADCCFREE here

(Carlton Reid)

A staple in the adventure travel calendar pre-2020, the show has been brought back for this milestone edition, delivering a more immersive experience for attendees with two days of inspiration, expert talks, and an extensive showcase of the latest gear and travel destinations — whether you’re a cyclist, trekker, or motorbike adventurer. Cycling interest comes in the form of Surly Bikes and Reilly Cycleworks, plus award-winning cycling journalist Carlton Reid will be telling all about his recent off-road round-Britain ride.

Even better is that we have a limited number of free tickets to give away exclusively for road.cc readers: using the code FREETIX, you can get a maximum of two tickets for both days of the show, meaning you and a friend or relative can attend the whole show completely free of charge. Adult tickets are £11 per ticket per day without the code, so you'd better be quick, because the code is only valid for the first 50 who book. So chop chop, get your free tickets now!

What to expect

We are assuming if you’re going, you’d like to know a bit more about what there is for cyclists; and rest assured, this year’s show is set to be big on bikepacking, cycling tours and adventure cycling gear.

Exhibitors like Surly Bikes and Reilly Bikes will be in attendance, offering an impressive lineup of rugged, high-performance bikes built for long-distance adventure and off-road exploration. From Surly’s iconic range of steel-framed bikes designed for durability and comfort to Reilly's custom carbon creations tailored for serious adventurers, there will be plenty for cyclists to explore.

Additionally, brands like GPS Art Lab, Monopati Hike N’ Bike from Greece and Bike Tours Portugal will bring a unique international flavour to the event. Monopati will be showcasing its bike-and-hike tours that combine cycling with hiking in the stunning Greek landscapes, while Bike Tours Portugal will offer expert insight into the country’s top cycling routes, from coastal paths to challenging mountain trails.

For those looking to take their cycling to the next level, there will be a range of cycling-related talks and workshops covering everything from training for multi-day tours to essential bikepacking gear. But also, if you want to really push the boat out on your next trip, Brown Bird & Co will be bringing their Land Rover Defender and Mercedes campervan conversions.

Expert speakers and adventure talks

(Carlton Reid)

The 2025 Adventure Travel Show also offers a chance to hear from some seriously inspiring people who’ve taken on epic journeys and are ready to share their stories.

Among the highlights is Carlton Reid, Forbes’ transport correspondent, former editor of BikeBiz and author of Roads Were Not Built for Cars. Reid will be discussing his recent off-road, round-Britain ride, where he explored the hidden gems of the UK’s lesser-known bike routes and tackled some of the island's most challenging off-road terrain.

Felicity Cloake, travel and food journalist for The Guardian, will be sharing her experiences from her food-focused cycling ride across the USA. She’s cycled coast to coast, exploring the country one bite at a time — meeting local chefs, trying regional dishes, and discovering how food and cycling can make the perfect travel combo. If you’re into food, cycling, or both (duh!), Felicity’s talk will definitely inspire your next bike-and-food adventure.

Kate Rawles, an adventure cyclist and author of Carbon Cycle, will also be at the show to share stories from her eco-friendly bike journeys and chat about how cycling can both challenge and inspire us to think more sustainably.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Lowe, author of Slow Road to Tehran, will be talking about her solo ride from London to the Iranian capital. If you’re thinking about doing a long-distance solo ride (or just love hearing about bold, life-changing trips), Rebecca’s talk will be packed with insights.

Then there’s Sahir Permall, who did an Adventure Queens-funded ride from Scotland to Turkey, will also be talking about the ups and downs of solo travel, the importance of community, and what it’s like to take on a big adventure as a woman of colour.

And last but definitely not least, Duncan Covey will join the show live (Wi-Fi willing!) from his round-the-world cycling trip. Duncan’s journey is still going strong, so he’ll be sharing live updates, talking about the challenges he’s faced, and what it’s really like to be on the road for months (or years) at a time.

Tickets and information

The 2025 Adventure Travel Show is just around the corner, and tickets are now available. While there are already earlybird discounts for those who book in advance, with our exclusive offer, you can get two absolutely free tickets for each day (four in total) using the code ROADCCFREE.

The discount codes will be capped at a maximum of 50 pairs to keep things fair. So, if you want to snag your free tickets, don’t wait too long — click one of the links in the article to get yours right now.

> Book your free tickets for the Adventure Travel Show using the code ROADCCFREE here

The show runs from 11-12 January 2025 at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London. For full details on the event, exhibitors, and the full speaker lineup, head over to the official Adventure Travel Show website. And remember... ROADCCFREE for your free pairs of tickets, while they last!