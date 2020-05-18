Near Miss of the Day 411: Farmer towing trailer turns across cyclist's path ... and stops

This isn't the worst near miss we've ever seen, but it's certainly inconsiderate driving and, for the cyclist involved, frustrating as he's forced to slow down and swerve to get around a trailer being towed by a farmer who had turned across his path and immediately stopped to open a gate.

It was filmed on Saturday afternoon on Manchester Road in Ramsbottom, near Bury by road.cc reader Barry.

"There was no one behind me, luckily, but the farmer couldn't be bothered to wait 5 seconds until I passed," he said.

"He left it like that while he opened the gate to his farm. Luckily you can't hear me swearing on the video."

