Check out these €390 3D-printed titanium bottle cages, plus aero pedal covers, MAAP enters the WorldTour, Chris King's $300 headsets that'll "survive the next asteroid strike" + more

Things might be winding down for Christmas, but don't fear, there's still plenty of new tech to squeeze into one more bumper edition of Tech of the Week before we all disappear off to eat and drink our bodyweight in mince pies and mulled wine. It's our final tech round-up before 2025 and there's plenty to tell you about, from eye-wateringly expensive bottle cages to new pro kit as MAAP makes its WorldTour debut, plus plenty more. Let's dive straight on in...

Stocking filler for cycling's super-rich? Check out these €390 3D-printed titanium bottle cages

Did someone say '3D-printed titanium bottle cages'? Alpitude has this week released a new version of its cages offering exactly that. Weighing 14.5g each (excluding the ultra-low head titanium screws) the cages are 3D-printed and they come with a sand-blasted finish and a ceramic-based paint by US-based company Cerakote, resulting in a finish that is "highly resistant to scratches and impacts".

Just 199 pairs of the limited edition Superleggero Ti cages have been made available for purchase, although you'll need to lighten your wallet significantly to get hold of one of the individually numbered sets and the "elegant Italian-made wooden box" each comes in, the price set at €390 (£320) per pair.

Alpitude tells us the use of titanium has allowed the "exceptionally low weight" and has been aided by an additive technology that enabled the reduction of material in areas where there is no structural stress.

"This level of precision is not possible with traditional methods, such as tube

bending, which typically results in pieces that weigh about double," the brand says, adding that anyone interested can purchase them from the Alpitude website or via authorised retailers.

Worried about wasted watts through the underside of your Shimano pedals? Us neither, but this carbon expert has a solution...

Our video guy Jamie has taken a liking to the 3D-printed carbon curiosities created by the man behind Faker Composites, and this is one of his recent efforts.

Essentially a fairing for the underside of Shimano SPD-SL pedals, it's been dubbed the 'Shimano Aero Pedal v3', and according to its inventor the fairing simply attaches with 2K glue.

This isn't the first attempt at an aero pedal; the Wahoo Speedplay Aero with its dimpled underside has been in full production for a number of years, while Ekoi promises savings of up to 8 watts an hour with its new PW8 pedals.

'Mr Faker' has also made bottle cage fairings, aero shoe covers, chainset covers and computer mounts among other aero bits and bobs. Watch this space...

Expensive titanium stuff... part two: limited release of Chris King DropSet headsets that'll "survive the next asteroid strike and/or zombie apocalypse"

For $300 (£235) you can add a Chris King titanium limited edition DropSet headset to your titanium bottle cages. Like all of the brand's headsets they feature the patented GripLock bearing cap to pre-load the headset independently of clamping onto the steerer, retaining pre-load "far better than the competition".

The titanium versions will be part of a limited release with small quantities available in DropSet models 2,3,4 and 6, the brand saying the material's extra hardness over aluminium gives the headsets "just a little extra" on top of their 10/10 alloy options. We won't ask any pedantic mathematicians among our readership for their thoughts on the claim that a 10/10 can be improved upon...

Anyway, Chris King reckons these are indestructible enough to "survive the next asteroid strike and/or zombie apocalypse", so there, winter riding should be a piece of cake. Check them out on Chris King's website...

MAAP enters the WorldTour with GreenEDGE Cycling

Melbourne-based cycling clothing company MAAP has partnered with Australian WorldTour outfit GreenEDGE cycling for 2025 and beyond, these striking new kits set to debut next season and to be worn by Jayco AlUla and Liv AlUla Jayco, and the Continental team.

Described as a "long-held dream" by MAAP co-founder Jarrad Smith, the partnership represents the clothing brand's first step up to the WorldTour having previously supported Trinity Racing and Lifeplus-Wahoo. And who better to do it with than their fellow Aussies?

"Since founding MAAP a decade ago, partnering with GreenEDGE has been a long-held dream of ours," co-CEO Smith said. "We are so proud to be in this position and aim to do everything we can to enable both the men's and women's teams to realise their full potential race after race while also serving to inspire a whole new generation of riders coming into the sport."

Naturally, the kit incorporates influences from Australia... and the team's sponsor, the Saudi Arabian city of AlUla. Prepare yourself for marketing speak...

"Designed to impart a sense of movement and speed, it combines inspirations from nature such as the windswept sands of the Outback and AlUla desert alongside influences from the world of professional cycling such as motion blurred photo finishes and wind tunnel testing," MAAP says.

"The kit's colour palette also draws on similar inspirations. Desert night skies, AlUla sunsets and the Aurora Australis (or Southern Lights) are all found in the rich violet 'Aurora' and deep 'Midnight' blue colours found on the kit. Whereas the striking 'Shadow' coloured bibs speak to MAAP's pursuit of change and reluctance to follow trends. Finally, a nod to GreenEDGE's long history in the pro peloton is found in the flashes of green dotted throughout the logos on the kit."

Anyway, we quite like the look of it... all the info can be found at maap.cc...

New Ineos Grenadiers kit launched for 2025

The new Ineos kit, created by Gobik, has also been announced this week, and it looks pretty similar to this year's. Let's take a break for a quick game of spot the difference.

Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert claimed there are several newly added "details and changes", notably "moving the orange accent to the left arm to enhance visibility during training". Can anyone help us out and spot anything else?

Oxford's new HD Luggage Rack

"Capable of carrying the load for any journey," Oxford promises about its new HD Luggage Rack, an alloy rack that uses versatile adjustable side-stays to be suitable for bikes with rim brakes or disc brakes. It's priced at £34.99 and all the details are on Oxford's website.

And finally...

Good luck to any Festive 500 hopefuls among you. May the weather be dry, mild and the recovery turkey sandwiches plentiful. You can join the challenge here, or just get out there and ride your bike like people did before the internet, Strava and the rest of it...

