Driver denies causing cyclist's death during dual carriageway time trial by dangerous driving, man to stand trial next year

A man will stand trial next year accused of causing the death of a cyclist competing in a time trial on the A11 dual carriageway in Norfolk by dangerous driving.

The Eastern Daily Press reports that Shayne Hill today appeared at Norwich Crown Court to plead not guilty to the charge in relation to the death of Cheryl Tye, who was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision which happened as she competed in the East District 50-mile time trial championship on the A11 in 2022.

Hill, 31, is due back in court next summer, the local news website reporting that he pleaded not guilty to a dangerous driving charge but did admit a lesser offence of causing death by careless driving, the judge setting a trial date for July 28 next year and releasing the defendant on bail in the meantime.

The death and subsequent fallout has been reported multiple times on this website, Norfolk Police last year making a renewed appeal for information a year on from Ms Tye's death in June 2022.

A keen triathlete and cyclist, and member of Plomesgate Cycling Club, Ms Tye was taking part in the CC Breckland-organised event on the A11 in Norfolk, between Croxton and Eccles, when she was reportedly hit from behind.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the dual carriageway at Roudham at around 9.40am on Sunday 26 June, but the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the weeks after the incident there was discussion about the safety of time trialling on dual carriageways. National Highways, the body responsible for England's motorways and some A-roads, warned of "significant dangers" in holding cycling time trials on major roads.

The A11 dual carriageway in Norfolk, while a popular time trialling venue for local clubs, has witnessed a number of collisions involving racers and drivers in recent years.

In 2010, Will Dorset was airlifted to hospital with a suspected broken vertebrae following a collision 175 miles into his 12-hour time trial on the road. More recently, we reported that a female cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a van driver from behind during a time trial on the section of the A11 between Snetterton and Shropham.

In the aftermath of Ms Tye's death, National Highways said it had warned cycling groups about "significant dangers in running time trials on major A-roads" but "from a legal perspective there is nothing we can do to stop them".

Norfolk Police confirmed the CC Breckland event had complied with requirements, including: 28 days notice, description of the course, number of competitors and names of officials.

National Highways said it will continue to issue advice to ensure guidelines surrounding insurance, race marshals and signage are followed, and twice yearly meetings with cycling groups, the police and the road network body will continue in the area.

A month later, in August 2022, it was announced by the East District branch of Cycling Time Trials, the national governing body for time trials in England and Wales, that races on dual carriageways had been suspended for the remainder of the year.

"[The decision] has meant we have lost quite a few of our events," Mike Johnson, East District CTT's secretary, said.

"Where possible we have moved events on to other roads but we have had to cancel our 100-mile championship and a 30-mile event, and we had already cancelled a 12-hour event because of the roadworks on the A11. We are still running a 10, 15 and 25-mile, and a 50-mile event, but it has now been moved to the A143 later this month."

Johnson also noted that the group has complied with all of the legal requirements associated with running time trials and highlighted that police were always informed of events happening and riders are required to use front and rear lights.

"Everything is very rigidly controlled," Johnson added. "Police are informed so they know where and when events are taking place, they are only held during hours of light traffic and signs are put out, especially at junctions where traffic comes onto the A11."

Cheryl's husband Chris, who was also taking part in the time trial, paid tribute to his wife on social media, writing: "She loved doing triathlons and all sport, gardening and looking after four gerbils. She touched everyone she came across in a positive way and will be sorely missed. She was my soulmate, a beautiful spirit and I loved the time I had with her."

Ms Tye had worked as a manager at Hadleigh Town Council and the local authority's mayor Frank Minns paid tribute to the "dynamic and determined" former colleague.

"She was at the council for about 15 months and she was quite a dynamic and determined person and unmistakably from Yorkshire," he commented. "She was a fine and honest person and I had quite a close working relationship with her and whatever I achieved I would not have managed without her support."

