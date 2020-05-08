Join road.cc on Zwift: ride your socks off!

If you’re anything like us, you’ll probably have spent quite a bit of time riding indoors. We’re often on Zwift for anything from social pootling to full-on racing, and starting on Monday we’ll be hosting a series of ride-outs on Zwift. Come and ride (and chat) with us!
The road.cc ride your socks off series is a social ride where we’ll aim to stay together as a group, and regroup at the top of any climbs. The incentive to stay with the ride leader is that there’s a sock giveaway on the half hour: whoever’s leading the ride will take a screen grab at exactly half an hour, and the person directly behind the ride leader will win a spangly new pair of road.cc socks in either black or white. And we’ll post them to you anywhere in the world! Although at the moment you might be waiting a while to get your hands on them, depending on where you are…
The rides are on the next four Monday evenings at 7pm UK time, here are the details…
We’ll roll round a nice flat course to begin with: Tempus Fugit runs through the desert and it’s a nice easy opener. We might chuck a couple of sprints in along the way, depending on what the group is like.
https://zwift.com/events/view/750606
Heading out through the desert and back through the rollers of Titan’s grove and up the 2.6km climb. It’s not a hard one at 2.2% average, and we’ll regroup at the top. You get to do it twice!
https://zwift.com/events/view/750616
A 29km route that takes in most of Watopia’s flat riding, the Magnificent 8 rolls out around the volcano before hitting the only real climb of the day, the hilly loop reverse. After that it’s out around the desert and back through the aquarium to the start.
https://zwift.com/events/view/750617
Time to hit a big climb – the big loop heads up the epic KOM (you don’t have to do the radio tower!) before regrouping to loop round the jungle circuit and roll back along the flat. It might be more of a job to keep everyone together on this one! But stay with the beacon at least until the sock draw...
https://zwift.com/events/view/750621
The road.cc ride leader will be in Discord during the ride, so if you fancy a chat then tune in at https://discord.gg/G3VF7UJ – make sure you’ve got your microphone set to push-to-talk, it tends to work better that way.
Follow the road.cc account on Zwift for meetups
We’ll be doing some meetups too, and we’ll be organising them from our main account. In Zwift companion, go to ‘find zwifters’ and then search for road.cc. Follow the one with road.cc logo, and we’ll invite you to our meetups.
See you online soon!
There is if you're getting the cash!
Decathlon Triban with Shimano 105: absolute bargain with great reviews.
You'd think so, but it is an interesting time to find a buyer: bike sales are up and will probably continue to rise, but a significant drop-off in...
But it's not your stuff rattling inside the bag:...
You'd think with the apparent link between air pollution and worse outcomes for coronavirus victims, people would be very reluctant to drive...
Ironically, Hermes are the delivery partner for Chain Reaction Cycles
I have a camera now precisely due to the way some drivers behave. You do though need to make a formal complaint about the police response.
Well, except you. But I take your pint.
It probably does not matter from a quality standpoint but it does feel kind of sneaky that they are not more up front on producing these overseas ...
Ha ha - thanks! I finally got that even though I also spotted the original spell error. Thanks for the thoughtful response Rich, I'm going to...