Join road.cc on Zwift: ride your socks off!

If you’re anything like us, you’ll probably have spent quite a bit of time riding indoors. We’re often on Zwift for anything from social pootling to full-on racing, and starting on Monday we’ll be hosting a series of ride-outs on Zwift. Come and ride (and chat) with us!

The road.cc ride your socks off series is a social ride where we’ll aim to stay together as a group, and regroup at the top of any climbs. The incentive to stay with the ride leader is that there’s a sock giveaway on the half hour: whoever’s leading the ride will take a screen grab at exactly half an hour, and the person directly behind the ride leader will win a spangly new pair of road.cc socks in either black or white. And we’ll post them to you anywhere in the world! Although at the moment you might be waiting a while to get your hands on them, depending on where you are…

The rides are on the next four Monday evenings at 7pm UK time, here are the details…

We’ll roll round a nice flat course to begin with: Tempus Fugit runs through the desert and it’s a nice easy opener. We might chuck a couple of sprints in along the way, depending on what the group is like.

https://zwift.com/events/view/750606

Heading out through the desert and back through the rollers of Titan’s grove and up the 2.6km climb. It’s not a hard one at 2.2% average, and we’ll regroup at the top. You get to do it twice!

https://zwift.com/events/view/750616

A 29km route that takes in most of Watopia’s flat riding, the Magnificent 8 rolls out around the volcano before hitting the only real climb of the day, the hilly loop reverse. After that it’s out around the desert and back through the aquarium to the start.

https://zwift.com/events/view/750617

Time to hit a big climb – the big loop heads up the epic KOM (you don’t have to do the radio tower!) before regrouping to loop round the jungle circuit and roll back along the flat. It might be more of a job to keep everyone together on this one! But stay with the beacon at least until the sock draw...

https://zwift.com/events/view/750621

The road.cc ride leader will be in Discord during the ride, so if you fancy a chat then tune in at https://discord.gg/G3VF7UJ – make sure you’ve got your microphone set to push-to-talk, it tends to work better that way.

Follow the road.cc account on Zwift for meetups​

We’ll be doing some meetups too, and we’ll be organising them from our main account. In Zwift companion, go to ‘find zwifters’ and then search for road.cc. Follow the one with road.cc logo, and we’ll invite you to our meetups.

See you online soon!