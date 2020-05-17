Near Miss of the Day 410: Driver overtakes cyclist into path of approaching car, forcing motorist to swerve

Today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a type of manoeuvre that unfortunately features all too often here – a driver so impatient to overtake that they not only put a cyclist in danger by passing too closely, but also the occupants of an oncoming vehicle, with an approaching motorist here forced to swerve to avoid a collision.

It was filmed in Poole, Dorset, and Dave, the road.cc reader who sent the clip in, said: “Don’t do this, please.

“Hang back, go if there’s room and nothing is coming the other way.

“If you can't pass with space, don’t put the people coming the other way at risk and force them over, wait until we get to a wider part of the road.”

Rule 163 of the Highway Code tells drivers to “Give vulnerable road users at least as much space as you would a car,” while Rule 167 says “DO NOT overtake where you might come into conflict with other road users,” with one of the examples given being, “when you would force another road user to swerve or slow down.”

