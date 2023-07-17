"Didn’t even have space to open my suitcase": Tour de France pro says French teams are favoured for better hotels; Arsène Wenger says footballers don’t suffer like cyclists; Not a good Look? Coquard’s bike handlebar snaps in half + more on the live blog

There aren't many people who would say no to hopping on a plane and camping in a quaint French alpine village to revel in the celebrations of the biggest cycling event of the year. You'd imagine that the facilities, at least for the world's best male cyclists and some of the most elite athletes would be top-notch, right?

Unfortunately, Belgian team's Intermarché–Circus–Wanty's Dutch rider Mike Teunissen has not had the best of times at this Tour de France, and I don't mean on the bike — off his bike.

First, he was prey to one of my worst nightmares, ie. losing my baggage on a flight. Riding in a Tour de France would be stressful enough, imagine doing it with your suitcase going missing and getting stuck in Amsterdam, while you dig yourself to new levels of pain riding on the bike, in sweltering conditions with temperatures around 40 degrees, surface temperatures hitting 65 to 70 degrees.

After all that, you'd at least expect to come to a nice hotel room, get in a bath to relieve those battered calf muscles. But maybe not, unless you're in a French team.

Before yesterday's cruel Mont-Blanc summit finish stage, Teunissen, who wore the yellow jersey in 2019 riding for Jumbo Visma, has spoken out against the organisers for favouring French teams in the peloton when it came to offering good hotels and rooms.

Speaking to Dutch media NOS, the rider from the Belgian team's squad said: "I am fine, but the biggest crunch I got in the evening after a two-hour bus ride in some three-star, two-by-two room. I didn't even have space to open my suitcase. It was 40 degrees, no air conditioning. That's when it got a little hard."

"I certainly don't want to start comparing myself to Champions League soccer players, but it's incredible. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Look at what places they send us. Tennis players at Wimbledon or soccer players in the Champions League: if they ever end up in these places, they'll turn around immediately."

"Our team got a very bad draw and French teams never get a bad draw."

Not the most favourable look, huh? But are we even surprised that cycling races don't have the best amenities for its riders? What would you expect if a small French village was to host 176 athletes and then the entire entourage — mechanics, physicians, strategy team, that's like hosting an entire sporting event, for which the towns just don't have enough funds for.

I mean, remember two months ago when Geraint Thomas showed us off his decadent and glamorous washroom at Giro d'Italia?

I mean, remember two months ago when Geraint Thomas showed us off his decadent and glamorous washroom at Giro d'Italia?

