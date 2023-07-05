Fabio Jakobsen quickly edits Instagram post to remove sight of broken Specialized; Pidcock's back on Strava... with a Tour stage minimum heart rate of 47bpm; Mathieu van der Poel relegated for sprint shoulder barge on Biniam Girmay + more on the live blog

Tough day for Fabio Jakobsen yesterday: a heavy fall left his body grazed and bloodied, kit torn and bike snapped. That's the info you would have taken from the Soudal-QuickStep fast man's post-stage social media post...

If however, you were busy with life and didn't log on to Instagram until a short while later you might have missed the Specialized-snapping spot... as it had soon been edited to conveniently cover the cracks, mention of the broken bike removed from the caption too... (have a flick through the photos to see just how creative some of those camera angles got)...

"Cycling and life is ups and downs, but the most important thing is to keep moving forward, remain confident, stay hard and have faith that your moment will come 💪 Thanks to everyone for your support, and messages they mean a lot to me 🙏"

And while nobody was scared to admit the broken bike at the time, directeur sportif Tom Steels saying it was in three pieces on the race track, you wouldn't know it from Fabio's photos.

Pro cycling teams are no strangers to sponsor-friendly social media activity and we get it, they keep the lights on and provide the chain lube, but it only seems fair that in return we get to have a laugh on the live blog... such as when then-world champion Julian Alaphilippe's doctor prescribed specifically Tacx roller work for his rehabbing rider...

the Doctors specifically said only @tacx rollers and nothing else 🤣 But seriously, super news. 💪💪💪 — Joe (@joehenstridge) May 12, 2022

"I'm sorry, Julian. Your body is not strong enough for Elite or Wahoo just yet. For people with your injuries, I always prescribe Tacx..."

Anyway, ribbing of 'The Wolfpack' aside, here's to a speedy Fabio recovery and that Specialized, Soudal, QuickStep, Safety Jogger Shoes and Apparel, Dyka, Renson, Castelli, Ekopak, Janom, Maes 0.0%, Oakley, Garmin, 6D Sports Nutrition, Shimano, BMW, Meatless Farm, Coca-Cola, Tacx, Sportz88, Bkool, Morgan Blue, Hyperice, Geodynamics, Bruno Denis, Unior bike tools, Val di Fassa, Samsonite, Cermaicspeed, Klein Constantia, Compress Sport, Feedback Sports, QM, K-Edge, Canon, Rocket Espresso Milano, Nordic Coffee House, Roval, PRO, Core, RETÜL, Supacaz, Box Altitude KA, and Danielo-assisted stage win soon.