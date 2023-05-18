Support road.cc

Live blog

Jumbo-Visma rider praised for "true sportsmanship", checked on injured Tao Geoghegan Hart after Giro-ending crash; G shows off super glamorous pro cycling hotels... hideously grim toilets and all; Man City vs... Lance Armstrong?! + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and a breakaway day at the Giro (probably), but there's no breaking away from Dan Alexander's live blogging, I'm afraid to inform you...
Thu, May 18, 2023 09:02
Jumbo-Visma rider praised for "true sportsmanship", checked on injured Tao Geoghegan Hart after Giro-ending crash; G shows off super glamorous pro cycling hotels... hideously grim toilets and all; Man City vs... Lance Armstrong?! + more on the live blogKoen Bouwman checks on Tao Geoghegan Hart 2023 Giro (GCN/Eurosport)
07:52
Jumbo-Visma rider praised for "true sportsmanship", checked on injured Tao Geoghegan Hart after Giro-ending crash

Amidst the chaos of yesterday's stage 11 crash, Koen Bouwman of Jumbo-Visma has received plaudits for his sporting actions, checking on a rival team's GC rider as he lay injured in the road.

At the time, Tao Geoghegan Hart sat third on GC, five seconds behind Geraint Thomas and just three seconds behind Bouwman's teammate and team leader Primož Roglič. However, having given Roglič his bike, the Dutchman had a minute to breathe while his team caught up to replace his bike, taking a moment to check on Geoghegan Hart...

Koen Bouwman checks on Tao Geoghegan Hart 2023 Giro (GCN/Eurosport)
Koen Bouwman checks on Tao Geoghegan Hart 2023 Giro (GCN/Eurosport)

"I asked if there was anything I could do," Bouwman explained after the finish. "He quickly said it was over for him."

Plenty of love for Koen's kindness...

09:33
"I was so motivated; the boys rode incredible for me": Cav gets closer to first Astana win

Eighth, fourth, third... Cav's getting closer to that Giro stage win. The bad news, however, is there might not be many more opportunities — there are probably only two more nailed-on sprint days... and one of them's next weekend in Rome and the other side of a brutal third week.

Pascal Ackermann beats Jonathan Milan and Mark Cavendish on stage 11 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Speaking after the stage Cav said he was "so proud" of his teammates' efforts...

"We were really motivated for today's stage," he explained. "It was a nice sprint on paper, but it wasn't easy to arrive there… The way we built as a team this Giro we knew if we work together, we get there. Vadim rode the whole day on the front, making an incredible tempo and making sure the break never got too far. And the boys looked after me in the final.

"There was a small kick when another team attacked to try to drop us, but the boys stayed with me. We were just off the pack, but we came back, we stayed together, we straight to the front and set up for the sprint. I was so motivated; the boys rode incredible for me, and I am so proud of them, and I am just sorry I couldn’t finish it off.

"I couldn't change anything else about the sprint. In terms of how the sprint went and how I rode it I just got beaten by, actually, two incredible young riders, Pascal Ackermann and Jonathan Milan. It's not bad boys to be beaten by. So, my congratulations to Pascal."

08:57
08:40
Tao Geoghegan Hart fractured hip confirmed, will undergo surgery
Koen Bouwman checks on Tao Geoghegan Hart 2023 Giro (GCN/Eurosport)

Following the stage, the Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that Geoghegan Hart was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Genoa, where it was revealed that he had suffered a fractured left hip, which will require surgery.

> Tao Geoghegan Hart out of Giro d’Italia after shocking crash which also brought down Geraint Thomas and Primož Roglič

08:07
G shows off super glamorous pro cycling hotels... hideously grim toilets and all

WARNING: DO NOT LOOK AT THIS IMAGE IF CURRENTLY EATING OR PLANNING TO CONSUME FOOD IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS. ROAD.CC CANNOT ACCEPT LIABILITY FOR YOU THROWING UP AT YOUR DESK/ON YOUR PHONE OR WHEREVER YOU CHOOSE TO DO YOUR LIVE BLOG SCROLLING...

Picture the scene. After a traumatic Giro stage you get to your hotel, ready to put your feet up to try to recover ahead of the next day. You take a look around, nip to the toilet when this meets your eye...

You can't say we didn't warn you... 

