Jumbo-Visma rider praised for "true sportsmanship", checked on injured Tao Geoghegan Hart after Giro-ending crash; G shows off super glamorous pro cycling hotels... hideously grim toilets and all; Man City vs... Lance Armstrong?! + more on the live blog

Eighth, fourth, third... Cav's getting closer to that Giro stage win. The bad news, however, is there might not be many more opportunities — there are probably only two more nailed-on sprint days... and one of them's next weekend in Rome and the other side of a brutal third week.

Speaking after the stage Cav said he was "so proud" of his teammates' efforts...

"We were really motivated for today's stage," he explained. "It was a nice sprint on paper, but it wasn't easy to arrive there… The way we built as a team this Giro we knew if we work together, we get there. Vadim rode the whole day on the front, making an incredible tempo and making sure the break never got too far. And the boys looked after me in the final.

"There was a small kick when another team attacked to try to drop us, but the boys stayed with me. We were just off the pack, but we came back, we stayed together, we straight to the front and set up for the sprint. I was so motivated; the boys rode incredible for me, and I am so proud of them, and I am just sorry I couldn’t finish it off.

"I couldn't change anything else about the sprint. In terms of how the sprint went and how I rode it I just got beaten by, actually, two incredible young riders, Pascal Ackermann and Jonathan Milan. It's not bad boys to be beaten by. So, my congratulations to Pascal."