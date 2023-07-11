Cyclist hospitalised after crashing into garden waste “maliciously” dumped on cycle path; No sticky bottles for Bardet Jnr; Arsenal’s squad cycle to work; Is it time for a grey jersey at the Tour de France?; New LEJOGLE attempt + more on the live blog

We’re kicking things off on today’s blog with a rather unusual, and extremely dangerous, example to file in the by-now bulging ‘Why some cyclists don’t use cycle paths’ folder…

Last month, a pensioner from Bury St Edmunds was seriously injured after crashing into a pile of garden waste that had been dumped across a rural off-road cycle path.

Ted Saunders, who’s in his 60s, suffered two broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a collapsed lung in the crash, and was coughing up blood during his four-day stint in West Suffolk Hospital, Suffolk News reports.

The cyclist’s wife Liane said the decision to dump the waste at the end of a popular cycle path – either through “thoughtlessness or maliciousness” – “is beyond my comprehension”.

At around 7.45am on 25 June, during an early morning spin, Ted was riding along National Cycle Route 13 when he collided with the garden waste, which was obscured by both the direction the cyclist was travelling from and the overgrown nature of the route.

“Because of the time of year, the cycle path was a bit overgrown anyway, that’s why he was concentrating on avoiding the brambles and the overhead, by the time he noticed the debris it was too late to do anything,” Liane said. “He went over and his bike went after him.”

After Ted was released from hospital, Liane noticed on a local Facebook group that another resident had posted a photograph of the fly-tipping and reported it to West Suffolk Council, who removed the waste.

“I just thought this is unbelievable,” Liane continued.

“Someone has either been very, very thoughtless or they’ve made a conscious decision to put a whole load of garden waste at the end of a very narrow, dark, rural, cycle path. Then I got a bit annoyed.

“It could have been worse, he could have been knocked out and nobody would have known where he was.”

Liane, who reported the incident to the council and the police, says: “I just don’t understand why they did it there, and when I have shown other people they have said ‘that looks deliberate, that looks malicious’.

“We know that fly-tipping happens, you see it as you go past and it is unsightly and hazardous. But to put it at the end of a cycle path, something that people are using, it is beyond my comprehension.”

According to Liane, over two weeks after the crash Ted remains in “a great deal of pain” and is struggling to sleep.

“The result of this accident is that he won’t be able to go to the gym for a while or cycle,” she says. “That’s the big downside of it, just from someone's thoughtlessness or maliciousness.”

A spokesperson for West Suffolk Council said: “Those who illegally dump waste or allow others to do so on their behalf are criminally liable and can cause harm to others as well as the local environment.

“We are sorry to hear of the injuries to the cyclist caused by the illegal and thoughtless acts of others and wish him well in his recovery.

“We removed the fly-tipping as soon as we were able and would warn people that they cannot only be prosecuted for fly-tipping but can be liable if they have their waste taken away and it is dumped as they need to take reasonable steps to check if the people they are using are registered waste carriers.”

And just when you thought upended cars were your only worry on off-road bike paths…