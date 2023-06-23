Are taxis public transport? Cyclists "disappointed" and "angry" after Oxford LTN allows taxis in and replaces bollards with cameras; Chris Froome left out for Tour de France; Cycle hangars blocked by parked cars + more on the live blog

Oxford, a safe space for low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) admirers, but also a punching bag for traffic neighbourhood critics.

The Oxfordshire County Council held a meeting yesterday to discuss the Cowley LTN and it was decided that the bollards at Littlemore Road, Littlehay Road, Crescent Road in Cowley will be replaced with automatic number plate registration (ANPR) cameras, and emergency service vehicles, taxis and Royal Mail will be allowed to pass through the LTNs.

As you'd expect, emotions were running high.

"The LTNs were a grubby deal done by [city] Labour with the [county] Tory administration. It’s a disaster from start to finish. I fear for safety of my residents. This council should be charged for manslaughter if anything happens. It is a class war," said a City councillor.

Another speaker said: "We are to be hemmed in with cameras. This city is under siege from its own council, the enemy from within. You do not care that our lives are imploding. We are sacrificial lambs on the altar of your egos. This is the scream of a city."

Sajad Khan: “I am representing black cab drivers. We’ve been getting stuck in traffic jams. We are having to refuse bookings if it means getting trapped in traffic. We are asked to make a huge investment in 2025 in zero-emission taxis. Not everyone understands the taxi trade.” — Oxford Clarion (@OxfordClarion) June 22, 2023

But amidst all the commotion, active travel experts were left wondering: If it ain't broke, why fix it?

Data released last week showed that air pollution levels across Oxford saw an overall improvement during 2022, with overall NO2 levels down by 8.3 per cent, and a 24 per cent drop when compared to pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

Zahara Plummer from Oxford Livable Streets said: "LTNs have brought about safer streets and cleaner air. We support the use of ANPR cameras for emergency services. But including taxis was not consulted on. People don’t believe that what’s consulted on will be the recommendations put forward."

Cllr Dan Levy, county Active Travel champion said: "There are real benefits to physical barriers: they mark out a safe space for walking, cycling, playing games. I can see the benefit of blue badge holders being allowed access, but not taxis. Taxis will go through in large numbers."

Scott Urban, @urban_turbo: “The unshakeable truth is that the Cowley LTNs are working as designed. So why ANPR? The emergency vehicles already have a clear route through each of the LTNs via unlockable bollards. Limit ANPR use to where there is a bus route.” — Oxford Clarion (@OxfordClarion) June 22, 2023

And besides, people were left baffled at the inclusion of taxis among the remitted vehicles, with many cyclists wondering, "Are taxis public transport now?"

At least, Lid Dem Cllr Andrew Grant thinks so...

“Taxi numbers are predicted by officers to be low. I don’t accept that taxis always speed; they are professional drivers. Public transport is third in the hierarchy after walking and cycling. Are taxis a form of public transport? Yes they are.” — Oxford Clarion (@OxfordClarion) June 22, 2023

The decision has not gone down well...

