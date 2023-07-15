Tour de France stage neutralised after mass crash in opening kilometres

Stage 14 of this year’s Tour de France was neutralised following a mass crash which brought down at least 20 riders, including British champion Fred Wright and third-placed Jai Hindley, and saw South African climber Louis Meintjes and Movistar rider Antonio Pedrero abandon the race.

Intermarché’s Meintjes, who started the day in 13th overall, is reported to have sustained a broken collarbone in the crash. EF Education-EasyPost’s Esteban Chaves, after briefly attempting to ride on, has also abandoned the Tour due to his injuries.

A separate crash, which took place on the descent of the first climb after the race got back underway, brought down French hope Romain Bardet and EF’s British rider James Shaw, who appeared to land on the other side of a wall at the side of the road, with both riders leaving the race in pain.

The abandon will come as a kick in the teeth to 27-year-old Shaw, who has been impressive throughout his debut Tour, finishing fifth on the Pyrenean stage to Cauterets and seventh on yesterday’s summit finish at Grand Colombier.

> “It’s like I’m going into the void with no control”: Tour de France pro says he feels “completely paralysed” and “scared to death” on descents

The initial pile-up, which took place on a winding, slightly damp descent during the opening six kilometres of today’s mountainous stage between Annemasse and Morzine, is the first mass crash of this year’s Tour, and forced the race organisers to neutralise the stage, allowing the Tour’s medical staff to properly focus their attention on the impacted riders.

Along with Meintjes, Wright, Hindley, and Pedrero, Ineos Grenadiers rider Dani Martínez also fell in the serious-looking crash, which occurred as the breakaway struggled to establish itself and the pace began to ramp up after a relatively sleepy start to the stage.

Lotto Dstny’s Frederik Frison appeared to be suffering from his injuries, but is now back on his bike, as is the unfortunate Meintjes’ Intermarché teammate Adrien Petit, who appeared to have a nasty gash on his leg.

Jumbo-Visma’s Wilco Kelderman, a key domestique for defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, also seems to be struggling in the aftermath of the crash, which may prove a bitter blow for the yellow jersey during a potentially crucial day in the Alps.

Retired pro Jens Voigt, reporting on the race from a motorbike for GCN-Eurosport, said during the broadcast: “It’s chaos, as we had the first mass crash of this year’s Tour de France. The road is dry, wet, dry, wet, and the danger is that after weeks of dry weather, the first drops of rain and dust from the road makes the road super slippery… As soon as you touch the brake, it’s like ice.”

Voigt continued: “Every single director I’ve been talking to says it was a good decision to neutralise the race. More or less every team had somebody involved in the crash. Two abandons, and there’s a lot of bandages and rips in jerseys.”

The race was neutralised for approximately twenty minutes, to avoid stretching the race’s medical resources, and got back underway on the first categorised climb of the day, the Cat Three Col de Saxel.

That impromptu period of respite – which, it seemed, appeared to bore white jersey Tadej Pogačar – will soon be long forgotten, as the riders take on three Category One mountains before tackling the brutal Col de Joux Plane, which they will crest just 12 kilometres, and one fast, technical descent, from the finish in Morzine.