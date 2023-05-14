Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Remco Evenepoel OUT of Giro d'Italia with CovidEvenepoel stage 9 Giro (by Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Remco Evenepoel OUT of Giro d'Italia with Covid

The Belgian regained the race lead during yesterday's time trial, but abandoned the race just hours later...
by Adwitiya Pal
UPDATED Mon, May 15, 2023 08:46

First Published May 14, 2023

28

Remco Evenepoel is out of the Giro d'Italia having tested positive for Covid, announcing he is leaving the race just hours after winning his second time trial of the Grand Tour and regaining the maglia rosa.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that I will be leaving the Giro d’Italia due to Covid-19 after taking a routine test, which unfortunately was positive," Remco said in a statement.

"My experience here has been really special and I was looking forward to competing over the next two weeks. I can't thank enough the staff and the riders who sacrificed so much in preparation for the Giro. Still very proud to leave with two stage wins and four pink jerseys."

Soudal Quick-Step confirmed all other riders and staff members tested negative and that their leader would leave the race, even if Covid testing is no longer mandatory and riders may continue to race even after a positive test.

Last night, EF Education-EasyPost too confirmed that one of their GC riders, Rigoberto Urán had tested positive after displaying symptoms. On Saturday morning, Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna also left the race with Covid.

Somewhat ironically, earlier in the week, it was Evenepoel's rival Roglič who was rumoured to have Covid, the Slovenian cheekily laughing off the Covid rumours yesterday (plus Jumbo Visma's team policy of riders leaving the race if they test positive suggesting there's not much truth to the speculation).
.
Di nuovo in Rosa! 🔥#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/UNbNoUL765

The Belgian's Sunday victory by one second from Geraint Thomas came a week after he had blown the entire Giro d'Italia field out of the water on the opening stage with a mind-boggling time-trial, which included a 55km/h average pace, 59km/h for the 16km flat section, a sub-17 minute time for opening 10 miles, and six KOMs out of seven segments — but yesterday, it was less than a tenth of a second that separated him from  victory.

> Remco Evenepoel uploads mind-boggling Giro d'Italia time trial domination to Strava

Evenepoel began strongly, already up on Roglič by almost half a minute by the first checkpoint. While he did slow down in the later stages, allowing the clock to tick down and raise Thomas' hopes, it was just, just enough to give him the victory and secure his position at the top of the general classification standings, opening up a commanding 45 seconds lead over Thomas, with Roglič a further two seconds behind. Or so we thought.

Hours before the positive, Remco admitted he "didn't pace it very well" and "wasn't feeling too well".

"I started way too fast and my second part was actually a really bad part," he said. "After the technical section in Cesena I found some better legs, because I could recover a bit but… I think my first part was very good and it was the pacing plan that we tried to get, but in the second part, with the headwind I wasn't feeling too well. Not the best result but another stage win, which is very nice.

By the end of the night we knew why...

2023 Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia
Remco Evenepoel
COVID
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

Latest Comments

 