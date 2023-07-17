Tony Blackburn responds to latest Jeremy Vine cycling video, says he was "nearly knocked down by a cyclist" while using crossing

Tony Blackburn took to social media this weekend to report being "nearly knocked down by a cyclist" as he crossed the road outside the BBC's New Broadcasting House premises in Manchester.

Replying to fellow BBC colleague Jeremy Vine, Blackburn said the "near miss" was "not good" and happened as he used a crossing, the cyclist apparently "didn't bother to stop when I was half way across it".

The reply came in response to Vine sharing another of his London cycling-related videos on Twitter, this time analysing a must get in front (MGIF) overtake from a van driver approaching a red light, before some heated arguing from the driver involved and the one following.

Vine speculated the driver is "probably a nice guy, and just needs to think a bit more about his fellow road users" but the "guy behind him in the van — not so much".

With some relief, back to cycling.

This driver is probably a nice guy, and just needs to think a bit more about his fellow road users.

The guy behind him in the van — not so much. pic.twitter.com/l6FBjs8RQm — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 15, 2023

Since the broadcaster shared the video, Orkid Life, the "integrated facility management support service" provider whose branded van the driver is in, has been flooded with one-star Google reviews.

But, while the video has been viewed almost a million times, at the time of writing, in just the latest example of the social media attention Vine's cycling posts garner, Blackburn responded with a reply about a near miss of his own.

"I don't have video evidence but I have to report that on the crossing outside New Broadcasting house I was nearly knocked down by a cyclist yesterday as I was crossing, he didn't bother to stop when I was half way across it. A near miss, not good," the veteran radio personality said.

Vine responded to his BBC colleague: "Thank God you are ok. Best wishes."

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, a leading figure in road safety, also joined the conversation around Vine's video, saying: "Imagine doing this in a queue at the cinema or supermarket… You wouldn't do it right?! So why do impatient drivers do so? It's rude, increases danger, and at best you will save just a few seconds. Essentially zero gain to look very silly, obnoxious and put others at risk."

In May, Blackburn called for RideLondon to be replaced by an "event for car owners" – because "there are more of us and we pay to go on the roads" only to insist two days later that the "joke" was not a serious suggestion.

"This idea of a car day in London was meant to be a joke but people didn't seem to get that I was joking," he said. "Obviously a car day in London would bring everything to a halt."