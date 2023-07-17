Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Police warn of 14-year-old cyclist's lucky escape after riding into barbed wire trap that "could have killed" himSalisbury Plain barbed wire trap (Facebook)

Police warn of 14-year-old cyclist's lucky escape after riding into barbed wire trap that "could have killed" him

Wiltshire Police said the potential injuries could have been "catastrophic", the teenager riding into the trap strung between trees on Ministry of Defence land...
by Dan Alexander
Mon, Jul 17, 2023 11:28
8

Police and the mother of a 14-year-old boy have warned the public to remain "vigilant" after the teenager rode into a barbed wire trap strung between two trees.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Salisbury Plain, in Wiltshire, on Military of Defence land which does not have public right of way, and saw the boy ride into the barbed wire at speed, ducking at the last second so it avoided his neck and instead struck his full-face helmet.

His mother shared the warning on social media, saying her son had a "really horrible experience" and urged horse riders and mountain bikers to "be careful".

Salisbury Plain barbed wire trap (Facebook)

"Someone had strung a length of barbed wire across two trees, just off the main track," she said. "It caught him on his full face helmet and thankfully he ducked or it would have been across his throat, he wasn't going slowly either."

In a later update it was explained how she had been contacted by the MoD who said the incident would be taken "extremely seriously" and an investigation would be launched.

The Warminster Community Policing Team also contacted the family, reporting that "thankfully he did not sustain any serious injuries". Officers then checked the area and said they had not found "other similar entanglements".

Salisbury Plain MoD land (Warminster Police)
Salisbury Plain MoD land (Warminster Police)

"There are many tracks in this area so we are asking that riders and walkers alike to please be vigilant," a force spokesperson said. "If you are out walking or riding please stick to the byways and marked public rights of way.

 "The Ministry of Defence are aware of this incident and we would like to remind the public that this area is Ministry of Defence Land and is actively used. Whilst the military make an effort to clear up following their training exercises some ordnance can be missed and these areas are inherently dangerous. Any bike ramps located in these areas will be removed by the MoD.

 "If you have any information regarding the incident please contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54230073262."

Salisbury Plain MoD land (Warminster Police)

The boy's mother added: "This morning I met with a very nice police officer and very nice chap from the MoD. They located the barbed wire and have taken pictures of the area, it is being taken extremely seriously and they will be starting an investigation.

"If you have any further information or see anything similar please contact 101 or Range Ops. As discussed with the police if my son hadn't been wearing his full face it would have gone across his face, eyes or mouth. He hasn't worn that helmet in months so someone must have been looking out for him.

"Please stay safe and vigilant, this has been classed as assault and intent to harm so not to be taken lightly."

The boy's lucky escape is only emphasised when looking back at similar incidents that have been reported up and down the UK over the past few years.

Two years ago a South Wales mountain biker suffered around a dozen lacerations across his throat after a barbed wire trap was strung across a path in Rhondda Cynon Taf, prompting warnings to other bike riders to be careful.

Neck Injury via toe_cutter_71 on Instagram

The rider needed 17 stitches, the 39-year-old victim's wife saying at the time that she is grateful "not to be planning a funeral right now" as her husband was treated by specialist doctors.

Pictures of barbed wire strung across a path near Crewe were also widely shared on social media back in 2017, one local cyclist posting it with the caption: 'They don't like us bikers up here!'

Barbed wire across mountain bike trail near Crewe (via Reddit).jpg

That sighting came a year after a spate of incidents in 2016, one of which saw a South Wales mountain biker say they had been "almost beheaded" by barbed wire across a trail [below].

Barbed wire on Ton Pentre trail (picture Afan Valley Bike Shed on Facebook).jpg

Police also investigated a similar trap in Kent, the local cyclist who found the trap  [below], saying he "never would have stood a chance" if he'd approached the wire coming downhill rather than on the ascent.

Barbed wire on bike path Kent2
Salisbury Plain
Ministry of Defence
barbed wire
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 