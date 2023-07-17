Police warn of 14-year-old cyclist's lucky escape after riding into barbed wire trap that "could have killed" him

Police and the mother of a 14-year-old boy have warned the public to remain "vigilant" after the teenager rode into a barbed wire trap strung between two trees.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Salisbury Plain, in Wiltshire, on Military of Defence land which does not have public right of way, and saw the boy ride into the barbed wire at speed, ducking at the last second so it avoided his neck and instead struck his full-face helmet.

His mother shared the warning on social media, saying her son had a "really horrible experience" and urged horse riders and mountain bikers to "be careful".

"Someone had strung a length of barbed wire across two trees, just off the main track," she said. "It caught him on his full face helmet and thankfully he ducked or it would have been across his throat, he wasn't going slowly either."

In a later update it was explained how she had been contacted by the MoD who said the incident would be taken "extremely seriously" and an investigation would be launched.

The Warminster Community Policing Team also contacted the family, reporting that "thankfully he did not sustain any serious injuries". Officers then checked the area and said they had not found "other similar entanglements".

"There are many tracks in this area so we are asking that riders and walkers alike to please be vigilant," a force spokesperson said. "If you are out walking or riding please stick to the byways and marked public rights of way.

"The Ministry of Defence are aware of this incident and we would like to remind the public that this area is Ministry of Defence Land and is actively used. Whilst the military make an effort to clear up following their training exercises some ordnance can be missed and these areas are inherently dangerous. Any bike ramps located in these areas will be removed by the MoD.

"If you have any information regarding the incident please contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54230073262."

The boy's mother added: "This morning I met with a very nice police officer and very nice chap from the MoD. They located the barbed wire and have taken pictures of the area, it is being taken extremely seriously and they will be starting an investigation.

"If you have any further information or see anything similar please contact 101 or Range Ops. As discussed with the police if my son hadn't been wearing his full face it would have gone across his face, eyes or mouth. He hasn't worn that helmet in months so someone must have been looking out for him.

"Please stay safe and vigilant, this has been classed as assault and intent to harm so not to be taken lightly."

The boy's lucky escape is only emphasised when looking back at similar incidents that have been reported up and down the UK over the past few years.

Two years ago a South Wales mountain biker suffered around a dozen lacerations across his throat after a barbed wire trap was strung across a path in Rhondda Cynon Taf, prompting warnings to other bike riders to be careful.

The rider needed 17 stitches, the 39-year-old victim's wife saying at the time that she is grateful "not to be planning a funeral right now" as her husband was treated by specialist doctors.

Pictures of barbed wire strung across a path near Crewe were also widely shared on social media back in 2017, one local cyclist posting it with the caption: 'They don't like us bikers up here!'

That sighting came a year after a spate of incidents in 2016, one of which saw a South Wales mountain biker say they had been "almost beheaded" by barbed wire across a trail [below].

Police also investigated a similar trap in Kent, the local cyclist who found the trap [below], saying he "never would have stood a chance" if he'd approached the wire coming downhill rather than on the ascent.