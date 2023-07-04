Support road.cc

feature
Tech
Check out the bikes ridden to every 2023 Tour de France stage victory2023 Tour de France stage winning bikes © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1

Check out the bikes ridden to every 2023 Tour de France stage victory

Here are all the bikes that have crossed the line first in this year’s race, from Colnago, Look and Canyon
by Mat Brett
Tue, Jul 04, 2023 16:00
0

The 2023 Tour de France is underway, and here are the bikes that have been ridden to stage victories so far…

Stage 1: Adam Yates, UAE Team Emirates, Colnago V4Rs

Britain’s Adam Yates won the first stage of this year’s Tour de France ahead of his brother Simon after breaking away from a group that contained leading GC contenders like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

2023 Dauphine Colnago V4Rs Yates - 1 (1).jpeg

Yates was riding a Colnago V4Rs, a bike that was raced last year by UAE Team Emirates as a prototype before being officially launched in December.

> Colnago officially unveils V4Rs road bike with its ‘fastest monocoque frame ever’ 

Colnago says that the V4Rs is more aerodynamically efficient than its predecessor, largely thanks to work done at the front end, including better fork integration.

> Check out our review of the Colnago V4Rs 

UAE Team Emirates use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets and wheels from Enve.

> Read our review of Shimano’s Dura-Ace R9200 Groupset 

Stage 2: Victor Lafay, Cofidis, Look 795 Blade RS

Cofidis riders have been racing on the updated Look 795 Blade RS all year although the bike was only officially released just before the start of the Tour de France.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LOOK Cycle (@lookcycle)

The 795 Blade RS is one of the new breed of bikes that’s designed to combine aerodynamics with a low weight.

> Look unveils lightened 795 Blade RS road bike and disc brake-equipped 796 Monoblade RS time trial bike 

The frameset is very different from previously. Although certain features remain, such as the integrated fork crown, the frame now uses shallower tubes and dropped seatstays.

> One bike to rule them all: why lightweight aero bikes are now THE essential race weapon 

2023 Look 795 Blade RS road bike - 3

Cofidis bikes are built up with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets – although they use cranks from Look – and wheels from Corima.

Stage 3: Jasper Philipsen, Alpecin–Deceuninck, Canyon Aeroad CFR

Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen, who won two Tour de France stage wins in 2022, added a third by outgunning Phil Bauhaus and Caleb Ewan in Bayonne on his Canyon Aeroad CFR.

2023 Tour de France stage 3 Jasper Philipsen, Phil Bauhaus, Caleb Ewan © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd) - 1

Pic © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd)

As the name suggests, the Aeroad is the aero road bike in Canyon’s range, sitting alongside the lightweight Ultimate. We’re expecting Canyon to launch an update to the Aeroad soon.

> Check out the unreleased Canyon Aeroad Mathieu van der Poel rode to Paris-Roubaix victory

2023 Canyon Aeroad Alpecin - 1 (1)

Alpecin–Deceuninck (this bike, above, belongs to one of Philipsen's teammates) is another team that uses Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets. The wheels come from Shimano too.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

