Check out the bikes ridden to every 2023 Tour de France stage victory

The 2023 Tour de France is underway, and here are the bikes that have been ridden to stage victories so far…

Stage 1: Adam Yates, UAE Team Emirates, Colnago V4Rs

Britain’s Adam Yates won the first stage of this year’s Tour de France ahead of his brother Simon after breaking away from a group that contained leading GC contenders like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard.

Yates was riding a Colnago V4Rs, a bike that was raced last year by UAE Team Emirates as a prototype before being officially launched in December.

Colnago says that the V4Rs is more aerodynamically efficient than its predecessor, largely thanks to work done at the front end, including better fork integration.

UAE Team Emirates use Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets and wheels from Enve.

Stage 2: Victor Lafay, Cofidis, Look 795 Blade RS

Cofidis riders have been racing on the updated Look 795 Blade RS all year although the bike was only officially released just before the start of the Tour de France.

The 795 Blade RS is one of the new breed of bikes that’s designed to combine aerodynamics with a low weight.

The frameset is very different from previously. Although certain features remain, such as the integrated fork crown, the frame now uses shallower tubes and dropped seatstays.

Cofidis bikes are built up with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets – although they use cranks from Look – and wheels from Corima.

Stage 3: Jasper Philipsen, Alpecin–Deceuninck, Canyon Aeroad CFR

Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen, who won two Tour de France stage wins in 2022, added a third by outgunning Phil Bauhaus and Caleb Ewan in Bayonne on his Canyon Aeroad CFR.

Pic © Zac WiLLIAMS SWpix.com (t-a Photography Hub Ltd)

As the name suggests, the Aeroad is the aero road bike in Canyon’s range, sitting alongside the lightweight Ultimate. We’re expecting Canyon to launch an update to the Aeroad soon.

Alpecin–Deceuninck (this bike, above, belongs to one of Philipsen's teammates) is another team that uses Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets. The wheels come from Shimano too.