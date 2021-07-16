Support road.cc

Jeremy Vine recruits another impatient driver to the Clown of the Day circus; Rapid Tour de France climbing times + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is on the final live blog before he inevitably tops up his sun burn out in the lanes tomorrow
Fri, Jul 16, 2021 09:04
08:39
Tadej Pogačar clocks fastest ascent of Luz Ardiden since Lance Armstrong's 2003 Tour de France winning blitz

 The times are in...Pog, plus Richard Carapaz and Jonas Vingegaard for that matter, set the fastest times up Luz Ardiden since Lance Armstrong's infamous 2003 stage-winning attack. Yesterday's stage was considerably easier than the other most recent times on the list. It was 30km shorter and had less climbing than the Armstrong time and was 80km shorter than the Schleck time of 2011, which may account for the speedy ascending.

07:53
Jeremy Vine recruits another impatient driver to the Clown of the Day circus

This driver can do it all...encroach into a cycle lane, hoot a cyclist riding sensibly and safely, ignore potential hazards, get in an argument, lose the argument, resort to 'mind your business', speed off...and get stuck at the next set of lights. Jeremy suspected the driver's passenger was getting a bit embarrassed by the showing off...

You do have to wonder what the driver was hoping for? To get Jeremy out the way so he could race up to the red light for maximum waiting time? The presenter has recruited a few clowns to his circus recently, including one person driving down Kensington High Street on the phone...without hands on the wheel.

However, Jeremy will do well to outshine our favourite clown...There's never a bad day to rewatch 'Clown takes a pratfall'...Glorious. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

