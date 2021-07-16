Jeremy Vine recruits another impatient driver to the Clown of the Day circus; Rapid Tour de France climbing times + more on the live blog

Yesterday's Clown of the Day was, I think, showing off to his embarrassed passenger in the back seat. If you have a problem with my road positioning I'd be delighted to hear from you. #LondonCycling pic.twitter.com/cx8cre0n0b — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 15, 2021

This driver can do it all...encroach into a cycle lane, hoot a cyclist riding sensibly and safely, ignore potential hazards, get in an argument, lose the argument, resort to 'mind your business', speed off...and get stuck at the next set of lights. Jeremy suspected the driver's passenger was getting a bit embarrassed by the showing off...

“Shut your mouth” = I’m wrong and I know it — Bripod (@Bripod1983) July 15, 2021

You do have to wonder what the driver was hoping for? To get Jeremy out the way so he could race up to the red light for maximum waiting time? The presenter has recruited a few clowns to his circus recently, including one person driving down Kensington High Street on the phone...without hands on the wheel.

However, Jeremy will do well to outshine our favourite clown...There's never a bad day to rewatch 'Clown takes a pratfall'...Glorious.