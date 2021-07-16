“It’s not justice” – cyclist’s family reacts after driver who killed him walks free from court

The family of a cyclist killed by a driver who walked free from court have said that the community order handed down to him is “not justice.”

John Crozier, 76, pleaded guilty to causing the death by careless driving of 42-year-old Robert Eaves in Trafford on 25 May last year, reports the Manchester Evening News.

On Wednesday, appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday e was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for a year. He will also have to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

In a statement read out to the court before sentencing, one of Mr Eaves’ daughters said: “My dad will never see me finish high school. He won’t even see my little sister finish primary school.”

Mr Eaves mother, Carol, described the sentence as a “joke.” Speaking after the hearing, she said: “He’s only got 100 hours of community service for killing my son.

“It’s not justice. We thought it would be something more. I think it’s an absolute joke. It’s an insult to the family and to justice.”

Crozier had worked as a lorry driver, but had to give up his HGV licence after losing an eye due to cancer.

His son-in-law, who was travelling in the vehicle, said that Crozier had been driving at a “slow and safe speed” but added that the sunshine was “dazzling.”

He said that he shouted a warning after spotting the cyclist, but Crozier struck the cyclist.

Emma Bracewell, defending, claimed that the driver would only have had four seconds to notice the cyclist and said he had suffered from “a momentary inattention.”

She also told the court that Crozier had decided he would not drive again following the fatal crash.