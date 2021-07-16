Support road.cc

Having problems logging into road.cc currently? Here are some temporary fixes (plus a sneak peek at a new look for subscribers!)

We've made a couple of changes to the look of the site for subscribers, which is great... but we're currently experiencing a few issues, which isn't so great. Here are some temporary fixes...
by Jack Sexty
Fri, Jul 16, 2021 13:54
Those of you who subscribe to road.cc might have noticed that we've made some changes to the ad-free version of road.cc to improve your experience... the downside is that those with road.cc accounts could be experiencing some problems logging in since yesterday morning. Things will be back to normal very soon (possible some time today), but in the meantime here are some temporary fixes.

The first option is to use a private browsing window. This is called an incognito window in Google Chrome, to give one example, and should be accessible in most browsers from your options in the top right corner. 

The second option is to go to your history and clear your cookies and cache. When you get back to road.cc click 'more options'.

Then click 'reject all' when you get the privacy notice. You should then be able to log in as normal. 

For those without road.cc accounts/not logged in there shouldn't be any problems. We do apologise, we've got the best people on the case and it will be fully sorted soon!  

Otherwise, we've made a few changes that should clean up the browsing experience for road.cc subscribers. As before road.cc will be ad-free for you, and we've tidied up the articles so the text is now centred and the lead image is a more prominent. 

Jack Sexty

