Alan Sugar shows off custom Union Jack Pinarello Dogma; Mayor's Press Office's brilliant Daily Mail reply; LTN stats; Police prosecute 61 motorists; The only part of pro racing we could do; Alex Dowsett's priorities; New gear + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Mar 03, 2021 08:55
43
Alan Sugar custom Pinarello (Lord Sugar/Twitter)
09:38
Alan Sugar shows off custom Pinarello Dogma with Union Jack paint job

The Apprentice boss Alan Sugar likes to unwind from the stress of firing business hopefuls by getting out on the bike. And, in his case, it's an eye-catching custom Pinarello Dogma complete with Union Jack paint job that's his ride of choice. In 2019, Lord Sugar used an e-bike to recover from a knee replacement and has since been able to get back on his usual unassisted machine, sharing his support for Tottenham Hotspur with the people of Florida as he goes...

Sugar said the best thing about the custom Dogma was that when he pulls up at traffic lights, other riders don't ask if he's Australian...

17:08
Glorious weather contributes to record breaking weekend for Santander Cycles

Here are some numbers to back up the pictures and videos from the weekend of thousands of cyclists out enjoying the sunshine...Last weekend was the best February weekend in Santander Bikes' history with Saturday coming in at 11th in the most popular days for the scheme...The usual taxi accounts on Twitter have taken the news well...

Taxileaks, which claims to be Londons number one taxi news website, accused the statistics of being faked and from Sadiq Khan's PR team...

Cabbie London also said: "Non essential travel....Stay at home, save lives? Not exactly getting the right message across whilst this pandemic is on is it?"

16:20
Sadiq Khan's Press Office deals with the Daily Mail...

Sadiq Khan has today asked for the Kensington High Street cycle lane to be reinstated after a survey revealed huge local backing. His Press Office have been on the attack too...This was their reply to a Daily Mail Online story titled: 'Sadiq Khan's cycling tsar brags of plastering capital in SIXTY MILES of bike lanes across London in last year'...

15:56
Whyte Bikes gets investment from Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP
Whyte Gisburn-1.jpg

British bike brand Whyte Bikes has received investment from Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP. Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports the terms of the investment will not be released but that the investment will be used to develop Whyte's product portfolio, including broadening its range of e-bikes. Cairngorm Capital's expertise in international sales will also be tapped into by the brand who has been making bikes since being founded by the Farrant brothers in 1990. The move represents Cairngorm Capital's first forray into the bicycle industry.

Whyte Bikes' co-founder Derek Farrant said it is an exciting time for the brand: "This is a new chapter for Whyte and represents a natural progression for me. This is an exciting time for all involved in Whyte's future."

15:13
15:03
Bauke Mollema wins Trofeo Laigueglia

Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema bagged his second win of the season this afternoon, winning Trofeo Laigueglia solo ahead of a group stacked with talent. Egan Bernal won the sprint for second ahead of Mauri Vansevenant in third. Clément Champoussin, Mollema's teammate Giulio Ciccone and Mikel Landa completed the chasing group. Mollema maintained his gap on the steep final climb of the day as Bernal and Landa attacked behind, before extending it on the flat run to the finish.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step's British climber James Knox was seventh at the first Italian race on the calendar ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated Strade Bianche. Ineos Grenadiers' former winner of the race famous by the white gravel roads, Michal Kwiatkowski, crashed today and said at the finish that he hopes it is just bruising and not any broken bones.

14:56
Not much love for Lord Sugar's Union Jack Pinarello Dogma
14:20
LTN stats from Brixton
Crystal Palace LTN (YouTube)

The first monitoring report from Lambeth Council on Railton LTN in Brixton has found that car traffic reduced by 31 per cent across the area, while HGV traffic reduced by 23 per cent. Cycling was the big winner from the scheme, with a 32 per cent increase in people cycling across the area and a 51 per cent increase within the LTN.

For the individual roads, Railton Road saw car traffic reduce by 75 per cent, while cycling increased by 65 per cent. Nearby Shakespeare Road also saw a significant switch as cycling increased by 84 per cent in comparison to a 60 per cent reduction in cars...

13:57
13:26
Mason Cycles' limited edition Resolution model in new colourway and with optional Campagnolo Ekar
Mason Cycles limited edition Resolution Vela colourway

Mason Cycles' Resolution model is now available in a limited edition 'Vela' colourway and with a Campagnolo Ekar build option. Maybe, Lord Sugar's Union Jack frame isn't for you...let's face it, it probably isn't...But Mason's Columbus steel Resolution2's Vela colourway offers a more subtle, classy look.

The ride is made for covering long days in the saddle with comfort prioritised and the robust steel frame is deisgned to be a frame for life. In line with the theme of a smooth ride, the Resolution has clearance for 32mm tyres with mudguards or 35mm without.

13:01
POC will release the first bike helmet featuring the new MIPS Integra
2021 Met Manta Mips 5

MIPS renamed its entire product line last month and divided it into five new classes to make it easier to understand the range. MIPS Integra is designed to be the lightest, slimmest and, well as the name suggests, the most integrated. The other three classes relevant to cycling helmets are the MIPS Essential, Evolve and Air. That said, Met released its new Manta MIPS helmet (pictured above), as we reported earlier this week, with the C2 brain protection system, which isn’t any of these names.

POC and MIPS, the two Swedish companies, are now working on a range of helmets which will feature Integra for the first time. 

14:05
12:35
Alex Dowsett has his priorities right...Who needs to do 500 watts anyway?
11:01
'World's first performance cycling clothing company for a personalised fit' exceeds £100,000 crowdfunding target
Staark crowdfunder

Staark is a new premium clothing company that aims to make performance cycling clothing that "fits actual humans, not just elite cyclists." The company has raised almost £114,000 via 165 investors and smashed their £100,000 target on Crowdcube. Staark uses their own 'Staark Dimensioning Techonolgy' to create the perfect fit and use sustainable fabrics too.

They say they are unique by making clothing specifically targeted at the 80% of cyclists who aren't necessarily 'elite' shaped, instead making top end cycling clothing accessible to everyone.

10:42
The only part of pro racing most of us could do...

 

08:44
Warwickshire Police prosecutes 61 motorists for using phones while driving during two-week campaign

Warwickshire Police prosecuted 61 drivers for using their mobile phone while driving during a two-week campaign aimed at changing drivers' behaviours. Of the 61 offenders, 19 were HGV drivers, 22 were van drivers and 20 were driving cars during the campaign which ran last month. The force says they hope taking the time to educate the drivers, as well as the £200 fine and six points, will make them reconsider. County data shows the risk of using a phone while driving: five serious collisions in 2019 and two in 2020 were contributed to by a driver using their phone behind the wheel.

Inspector Jem Mountford said: "I find it shocking that so many drivers are willing to risk their life and the lives of others by using their mobile phone whilst driving. The results are due to a tremendous effort made by all front line officers from all departments including our Commercial Vehicle Unit, Operations Patrol Unit, Safer Neighbourhood Teams and the Special Constabulary all working together. 

The campaign also coincided with another operation which saw the force using an HGV supercab to observe drivers' speeds and behaviour on the M40 and M42.

