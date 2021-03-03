Alan Sugar shows off custom Union Jack Pinarello Dogma; Mayor's Press Office's brilliant Daily Mail reply; LTN stats; Police prosecute 61 motorists; The only part of pro racing we could do; Alex Dowsett's priorities; New gear + more on the live blog

Now back in Florida just completed a 40 mile ride . Wearing my new Spurs cycling shirt. Nice to be on my custom @Pinarello_com again. pic.twitter.com/mHmkrHHydr — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 2, 2021

The Apprentice boss Alan Sugar likes to unwind from the stress of firing business hopefuls by getting out on the bike. And, in his case, it's an eye-catching custom Pinarello Dogma complete with Union Jack paint job that's his ride of choice. In 2019, Lord Sugar used an e-bike to recover from a knee replacement and has since been able to get back on his usual unassisted machine, sharing his support for Tottenham Hotspur with the people of Florida as he goes...

Sugar said the best thing about the custom Dogma was that when he pulls up at traffic lights, other riders don't ask if he's Australian...