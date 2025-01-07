“30 minutes of Adrian Chiles gaslighting”: Cyclists accuse BBC of “attacking” e-bikes in “fishy, fearmongering” Panorama episode “littered with misinformation and bias”; Geraint Thomas leaves free beer on footpath… but it’s BrewDog + more on the live blog

2025 may have only just begun, but it’s already time for the BBC’s by-now annual Panorama special on bikes and cycling, packed with extremely helpful words like ‘battle’, ‘chaos’, and ‘menace’.
Yep, last night the tactfully titled ‘E-Bikes: The Battle For Our Streets’ aired on the BBC, hosted by Roy Keane’s favourite football host – and cargo bike naysayer – Adrian Chiles, and seeking to discover whether electric bikes are “a new menace in need of tighter regulation”
In case you missed it in favour of catching up on the Traitors or watching University Challenge, our colleague Alex over at e-biketips helpfully summarised the, ahem, interesting 30-minute programme.
> “Chaos could be coming our way” – Adrian Chiles asks whether e-bikes are “a new menace in need of tighter regulation” on BBC Panorama
And, as Alex noted, in short, Chiles and the episode appeared to focus quite a lot on illegally modified electric motorbikes, without actually making it clear that the machines favoured by rampaging youths and delivery couriers are not, in fact, e-bikes at all.
Nevertheless, according to Chiles, these ‘e-bikes’ are responsible for criminality, dangerous riding, and serious injuries, due to them being faster (which, of course, normal e-bikes are not).
“Maybe we’re biased, but ‘What can we do about e-bikes?’ and ‘What can we do about illegal e-bikes?’ are not to us the same question,” Alex wrote in his piece.
Anyway, the reviews are in for Panorama’s e-bike special. And let’s just say it hasn’t won over the critics.
“30 minutes of Adrian Chiles gaslighting on how legal e-bikes are dangerous, when the dangerous behaviour documented was simply people breaking existing laws,” the Infra-PM wrote on Twitter.
“Two per cent of pedestrian collisions are from bikes, the rest from vehicles. Will Panorama investigate the 98 per cent?”
> "The man who never misses has officially missed": Adrian Chiles claims expensive cargo bikes are a "new kind of class politics"
“Very odd and fishy programme on Panorama this evening focusing mostly on illegal motorbikes masquerading as ‘E-Bikes’, presented by Adrian Chiles who starts the programme saying he has never ridden an e-bike before,” noted Karim.
“95 per cent of the footage is delivery riders, mostly on illegal motorbikes – constructed from regular bikes with an illegal aftermarket kit, providing the bikes with a throttle and motor (also known as a motorbike).”
Karim continued: “Adrian then goes on the internet and finds out about the Cycle to Work Scheme. Based on zero data he concludes that all illegal electric motorbikes are bought via tax breaks using the Cycle to Work Scheme. Steve Bird of the Daily Telegraph agrees ‘this is utterly absurd’.”
Meanwhile, the London Cycling Campaign argued that “Panorama’s attack on e-bikes tonight nails some of the issues but little of the solutions.
“Our view: e-bikes are brilliant,” the campaign posted. “They enable a far wider range of people to cycle more journeys, which is vital for public health, climate, and road danger outcomes.
“Panorama confuses legal with illegally modified e-bikes and ignores their benefits compared to the UK’s car use. If we switched lots of cars for e-bikes in the UK we’d see health, crime, road danger, and climate benefits, not the tabloid, crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision Panorama paints.”
The group continued: “The main e-bike issue is illegal modification. Nearly all problems e-bikes in the UK are causing, highlighted by Panorama, come from illegal modification to not need pedalling and remove the top speed legal e-bikes cut out at, a (sensible) 15.5mph. These effectively are electric motorbikes.
“The government’s response to Panaroma ignores the opportunity to control sale/import of such modifications – just as they’re washing their hands of the import of dodgy batteries and chargers causing e-bike fires. The proper control of sales of street illegal e-bikes and modifications is needed from the government.
“‘Gig economy’ delivery companies also need dealing with. Construction firms used to pay tipper lorry drivers ‘per load’ – which incentivised lorry drivers to cut corners and drive dangerously. ‘Gig economy’ food delivery companies currently pay their riders ‘per drop’.
“So some of the poorest, most marginalised residents are being pushed into cutting corners in order to make enough money to feed themselves and their families. Gig economy companies need to stop incentivising corner cutting and if needed, the government should step in to protect riders better.
“E-bikes are a great idea – far better than current car-dominated status quo – but where they’re being misused we need more government involvement, not more fear-mongering.”
> Cycling charity urges food delivery companies to check couriers are using legal e-bikes after cyclist left "terrified" by cycle lane collision
The LCC’s City of London branch was also critical of the lack of focus on the duties of food delivery companies.
“BBC Panorama continues to disappoint. Tonight’s on e-bikes was actually mostly about illegal battery powered vehicles,” the campaign wrote.
“Maybe get representatives of food delivery companies in front of a camera and ask some hard questions, instead of accepting the usual ‘we take safety seriously’ rubbish.”
Likewise, Better Streets for Birmingham, which is currently fighting a proposed PSPO designed to clamp down on ‘dangerous’ e-bike delivery riders, said: “Today's BBC Panorama hits the nail on the head: The danger is posed largely by food delivery couriers, who are incentivised to deliver as many orders as fast as possible. The non-statement from Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats shows how little they care.
“However, it’s dangerous to conflate e-bikes with illegally modified electric motorbikes. One helps many to cycle, the other is dangerous and illegal!”
Turning to the potential effects such BBC ‘investigations’ could have on the cycling industry, Mark Sutton from Cycling Electric described the programme as “littered with inaccuracy, misinformation, and bias”.
“The bike industry should explore legal options against this type of content,” he said. “It is also laughably, truly bad in terms of its grasp of the law. Adrian Chiles has done no research whatsoever and is often asking leading questions to fish for an answer. Terrible journalism.
“The wall of misinformation the press has put up around e-bikes has had a profound economic effect. It has seen insurers stop covering many bike shops. No insurance, no shop.”
“I’ve found some of it staggering,” added Adam Guest. “The ‘189 pedestrians injured by bicycles last year’ stat. No mention of how many were injured or killed by cars.”
> BBC Panorama – Road Rage: Cars v Bikes – the road.cc Podcast debrief
“What a shitshow,” agreed Alastair. “I’ll never understand how Chiles carved a career as a journalist. All he had to do was draw a clear distinction between what’s legal and what isn’t, but either he chose not to, or he still doesn’t understand.”
The Hammersmith and Fulham Cycling Campaign concurred: “Unfortunately, between the title and the presenter, not much hope held for reportage. And so it came to pass.”
Addressing the benefits of legal e-bikes largely ignored in the programme, Green Party politician and London Assembly member Caroline Russell said: “Legal e-bikes help everyone, including older and disabled people, use bikes more and use cars less cutting congestion, pollution and road danger.
“Dockless hire bikes help people make door to door trips not served on public transport often favoured by women getting home (safely) at night.
“There are so many serious issues but if ‘e-bike’ Panorama can’t even identify what is and isn’t an e-bike, and hints about harm from badly-ridden bikes without considering the greater harm from badly-driven motor vehicles, I fear we won’t see practical healthy street solutions any time soon.”
And finally, DJ asked: “If e-bikes have the potential to usher in chaos, what terminology would you use to describe the effect of motor vehicles on public safety Adrian?”
And so it goes on with the BBC, "E-bike hits pedestrian..." when it's quite clear from the speed at which the vehicle is travelling whilst carrying two grown men that it's an illegal electric motorcycle.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c75w2xqewx5o
The really frightening thing in that Panodrama prog was Chiles on that motorbike.
The sign obviously means "Do not beware of falling bicycles" and since it is a blue circle it is mandatory so anybody caught being ware of falling bicycles will be prosecuted!
"petrochemically tainted". Please.
The very modern and comfortable lives we all live today, were courtesy of petrochemicals. How distorted these petulant generations have become. Its a jersey, its a sponsor, the sponsor of our very lives, without which you wouldn't have even been able to grow up into the entitled, soft, wet group of complainers, always biting the hand that feeds it. You are not victims, you are the benefactors of an essential step in our evolution as a species. Focus on creating something new, the future, rather than playing victim to the past.
{insert suitable image of gnome with fishing rod}
A very significant part of the modern and comfortable lives we all (I assume by all you mean all in western developed economies, apart from the very significant minorities in those economies who live in poverty) live today is courtesy of slavery, theft, colonialism and genocide, should we continue to celebrate those as well saying that they were essential steps in our evolution as a species from which we have benefited? Just because something has made our society richer and more comfortable doesn't mean it's an unalloyed good that shouldn't be examined, criticised, and rejected if necessary.
Not sure they're going about that the right way - how did that get them awarded gold?
All the diesel is organic...
(Works with electricity too - just ask those in charge of Drax power station. The energy grows on trees!)
Did St Chris of Boardman know about the Panorama production?
https://road.cc/content/news/chris-boardman-calls-out-anti-cycling-media...
The issue about illegally selling non-compliant motorcycles already exists, and has done for decades. It even places a responsibility on the seller to ensure that the purchaser of the motorbike has a valid CBT pass before they can ride it on the road.
The issue is that fundamentally current legislation is not enforced.
As an aside, it is not just e-bikes out here in the Fens. A few months back I was out on my "fastest"* bike, and I heard a very noisy small engine approaching from behind. When it passed it was a chap on an old steel framed mountain bike (Specialized Rockhopper c.1990?) with a lawnmower engine and a 1 gallon plastic petrol container strapped to the rack with a couple of bungee cords.
*Fastest bike still not fast due to inadequate power to weight ratio of rider.
I can only conclude because "bikes" (or rather "look a bit like bikes"):
a) The sorting out* of categories of e-things this is considered a total non-issue for government (even the last which featured some late dog-whistling / fight to the bottom with Labour on "save you from war on the motorist").
b) Unless perhaps they're biding their time until some new "disruptor" / established motor company comes by with a big enough bung to get some new class of e-things legalised.
* For me that would ideally be confirming the current system is basically what we want (but hopefully taking another look at the "mobility vehicle" / "invalid carriage" categories e.g. so small mobility scooters can officially use cycle paths and cycles may be counted as mobility vehicles, just like in NL). So that that stuff other than EAPCs that is not type-approved is right out. And anything with more speed / much more weight or far more oomph than an EAPC needs full registration/insurance/plates and doesn't get to use the cycle paths). AND ensuring that this is actually policed e.g. illegal used stuff gets confiscated, there should be some kind of push-back on sellers. It certainly seems these things are being pushed, and people are definitely making money selling them. But sellers ATM seem to be either "out of reach because online who knows where" or (because some are in high street e.g. Currys) can just wave their hands and say "ah it's not illegal to sell though, we always tell people they basically can't use it anywhere, honest, but if they then still buy it, job done".
'Adrian Chiles has done no research whatsoever' sums up his career.
On BBC 5 Live he repeats the first few words of every sentence two or three times, as a run up to saying the whole thing. It's clearly the first time he has ever seen it.
"What a shitshow,” agreed Alastair. “I’ll never understand how Chiles carved a career as a journalist"
He is married to the Editor in Chief of the Guardian, where his lumpy ramblings appear weakly.
Nothing wrong with Brew Dog, their Af beer tastes like their normal beer, which isn't necessarily a recommendation, just an observation. But free beer is free beer.
I think people are more concerned about the fact that they are a notoriously unethical company and a very bad employer, rather than the taste of their beer.
I'm sure some people have very strong feelings about their packaging... (article here / Brewdog blog here)
Their rep is worse than the reality imo, they court controversy and pr, and so have become a lightning rod for alot of the complaints against the hospitality industry as a whole, because complaining about some noname backstreet boozer practices, doesn't get the same headlines.
Can't speak for all their UK outlets but those I've frequented in NE Scotland seem to be full of pretty content staff who are usually friendly and chatty.
Surprised G hasn't teamed up with this Alaskan company, given how appropriate their beverage name is for the current state of INEOS...
Brains, in Cardiff, already made a G beer, whilst Fixed Wheel brewery release G-Whizz as a seasonal beer in June.
Adrian Chiles presenting the viewpoint of the man in the pub. Light on research and knowledge. His target audience consisting of people who avoid the wordier columns in The Sun.
I can still remember his hilarious spell as anchorman on the BBC coverage of the World Athletics Champs.
"But presumably he did some training during his 2 year drugs ban?", when refering to Rashid Ramsay winning the 1500m shortly after his reinstatement.
I caught the later 2/3 and knew what to expect, given that it was Chiles and some Torygraph columnist. There was some police propaganda showing the City of London police confiscating obviously illegal bikes- doesn't happen anywhere else. There are loads of them parading around Blackpool and Preston, although I haven't seen them in Lancaster. There is one possible benefit to the programme- possibly the apocalyptic publicity will persuade the government to lean on the exceedingly reluctant police to confiscate the obviously illegal ones elsewhere
I'm assuming given that as this is the fair & unbiased BBC that we can expect an exposé on untaxed, uninsured, illegaly modified & ghost plated vehicles any time soon. Featuring Fiona Bruce aghast about KSI stats, and just to be on a level playing field with the e-bike programme (that used a Torygraph commenter) a vox-pop from a fundamentalist JSO member.
Deary me what am I thinking. We're just lucky it wasn't presented by the darling of BBC balance - the frog faced moron herder (anything rather than show up in Clacton).
Surely a complaint to Ofcom is needed here? If most of a programme supposedly about e-bikes, with e-bikes in the title, isn't actually about e-bikes, then this must count as deeply inaccurate?
Actually, a complaint to the BBC is needed - see here:
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/make-a-complaint/complain-about-tv-radio-or-on-...
My electric motorbike anecdote for the day:
Riding home last night in the dark. Going downhill on a tarmacced shared-use path, wide sweeping bend to the left with a hill obscuring whatever or whoever is coming uphill.
I could hear petrol scooters, and see headlight - er - light coming round the bend so I slowed down. Two teenagers on typical old-skool motor scooters, sounding like insane hornets, coming uphill on their left (my right). I move over to the left, only to nearly run headfirst into two much young kids (upper half of primary school) wobbling toward me on electric motorbikes, with no lights at all.
I'm guessing people have bought their kids these things over Xmas, as toys?
I was wondering whether we'd get a review of that programme here, or whether it would be on that weird e-bike specific sister site you also run