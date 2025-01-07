Support road.cc

"30 minutes of Adrian Chiles gaslighting": Cyclists accuse BBC of "attacking" e-bikes in "fishy, fearmongering" Panorama episode "littered with misinformation and bias"; Geraint Thomas leaves free beer on footpath… but it's BrewDog + more on the live blog

It's another bitterly cold Tuesday, but fortunately Ryan Mallon's still in the live blog hotseat, wrapped up and ready to go with all the latest cycling news and views
Tue, Jan 07, 2025 10:07
Panorama - Adrian Chiles
09:09
BBC Panorama - Adrian Chiles looking at e-bikes
“30 minutes of Adrian Chiles gaslighting”: BBC accused of “attacking” e-bikes in “fishy, fearmongering” Panorama episode “littered with inaccuracy, misinformation, and bias” and painting “crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision”

2025 may have only just begun, but it’s already time for the BBC’s by-now annual Panorama special on bikes and cycling, packed with extremely helpful words like ‘battle’, ‘chaos’, and ‘menace’.

Yep, last night the tactfully titled ‘E-Bikes: The Battle For Our Streets’ aired on the BBC, hosted by Roy Keane’s favourite football host – and cargo bike naysayer – Adrian Chiles, and seeking to discover whether electric bikes are “a new menace in need of tighter regulation”

In case you missed it in favour of catching up on the Traitors or watching University Challenge, our colleague Alex over at e-biketips helpfully summarised the, ahem, interesting 30-minute programme.

> “Chaos could be coming our way” – Adrian Chiles asks whether e-bikes are “a new menace in need of tighter regulation” on BBC Panorama

And, as Alex noted, in short, Chiles and the episode appeared to focus quite a lot on illegally modified electric motorbikes, without actually making it clear that the machines favoured by rampaging youths and delivery couriers are not, in fact, e-bikes at all.

Nevertheless, according to Chiles, these ‘e-bikes’ are responsible for criminality, dangerous riding, and serious injuries, due to them being faster (which, of course, normal e-bikes are not).

“Maybe we’re biased, but ‘What can we do about e-bikes?’ and ‘What can we do about illegal e-bikes?’ are not to us the same question,” Alex wrote in his piece.

BBC Panorama - two on an e-bike

Anyway, the reviews are in for Panorama’s e-bike special. And let’s just say it hasn’t won over the critics.

“30 minutes of Adrian Chiles gaslighting on how legal e-bikes are dangerous, when the dangerous behaviour documented was simply people breaking existing laws,” the Infra-PM wrote on Twitter.

“Two per cent of pedestrian collisions are from bikes, the rest from vehicles. Will Panorama investigate the 98 per cent?”

> "The man who never misses has officially missed": Adrian Chiles claims expensive cargo bikes are a "new kind of class politics"

“Very odd and fishy programme on Panorama this evening focusing mostly on illegal motorbikes masquerading as ‘E-Bikes’, presented by Adrian Chiles who starts the programme saying he has never ridden an e-bike before,” noted Karim.

“95 per cent of the footage is delivery riders, mostly on illegal motorbikes – constructed from regular bikes with an illegal aftermarket kit, providing the bikes with a throttle and motor (also known as a motorbike).”

Karim continued: “Adrian then goes on the internet and finds out about the Cycle to Work Scheme. Based on zero data he concludes that all illegal electric motorbikes are bought via tax breaks using the Cycle to Work Scheme. Steve Bird of the Daily Telegraph agrees ‘this is utterly absurd’.”

Meanwhile, the London Cycling Campaign argued that “Panorama’s attack on e-bikes tonight nails some of the issues but little of the solutions.

“Our view: e-bikes are brilliant,” the campaign posted. “They enable a far wider range of people to cycle more journeys, which is vital for public health, climate, and road danger outcomes.

“Panorama confuses legal with illegally modified e-bikes and ignores their benefits compared to the UK’s car use. If we switched lots of cars for e-bikes in the UK we’d see health, crime, road danger, and climate benefits, not the tabloid, crime-ridden, apocalyptic vision Panorama paints.”

BBC e-bike Panorama - wheelie

The group continued: “The main e-bike issue is illegal modification. Nearly all problems e-bikes in the UK are causing, highlighted by Panorama, come from illegal modification to not need pedalling and remove the top speed legal e-bikes cut out at, a (sensible) 15.5mph. These effectively are electric motorbikes.

“The government’s response to Panaroma ignores the opportunity to control sale/import of such modifications – just as they’re washing their hands of the import of dodgy batteries and chargers causing e-bike fires. The proper control of sales of street illegal e-bikes and modifications is needed from the government.

“‘Gig economy’ delivery companies also need dealing with. Construction firms used to pay tipper lorry drivers ‘per load’ – which incentivised lorry drivers to cut corners and drive dangerously. ‘Gig economy’ food delivery companies currently pay their riders ‘per drop’.

“So some of the poorest, most marginalised residents are being pushed into cutting corners in order to make enough money to feed themselves and their families. Gig economy companies need to stop incentivising corner cutting and if needed, the government should step in to protect riders better.

“E-bikes are a great idea – far better than current car-dominated status quo – but where they’re being misused we need more government involvement, not more fear-mongering.”

Just Eat cyclist.PNG

> Cycling charity urges food delivery companies to check couriers are using legal e-bikes after cyclist left "terrified" by cycle lane collision

The LCC’s City of London branch was also critical of the lack of focus on the duties of food delivery companies.

“BBC Panorama continues to disappoint. Tonight’s on e-bikes was actually mostly about illegal battery powered vehicles,” the campaign wrote.

“Maybe get representatives of food delivery companies in front of a camera and ask some hard questions, instead of accepting the usual ‘we take safety seriously’ rubbish.”

Likewise, Better Streets for Birmingham, which is currently fighting a proposed PSPO designed to clamp down on ‘dangerous’ e-bike delivery riders, said: “Today's BBC Panorama hits the nail on the head: The danger is posed largely by food delivery couriers, who are incentivised to deliver as many orders as fast as possible. The non-statement from Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats shows how little they care.

“However, it’s dangerous to conflate e-bikes with illegally modified electric motorbikes. One helps many to cycle, the other is dangerous and illegal!”

Modified e-bike (Devon and Cornwall Police)

Turning to the potential effects such BBC ‘investigations’ could have on the cycling industry, Mark Sutton from Cycling Electric described the programme as “littered with inaccuracy, misinformation, and bias”.

“The bike industry should explore legal options against this type of content,” he said. “It is also laughably, truly bad in terms of its grasp of the law. Adrian Chiles has done no research whatsoever and is often asking leading questions to fish for an answer. Terrible journalism.

“The wall of misinformation the press has put up around e-bikes has had a profound economic effect. It has seen insurers stop covering many bike shops. No insurance, no shop.”

“I’ve found some of it staggering,” added Adam Guest. “The ‘189 pedestrians injured by bicycles last year’ stat. No mention of how many were injured or killed by cars.”

> BBC Panorama – Road Rage: Cars v Bikes – the road.cc Podcast debrief

“What a shitshow,” agreed Alastair. “I’ll never understand how Chiles carved a career as a journalist. All he had to do was draw a clear distinction between what’s legal and what isn’t, but either he chose not to, or he still doesn’t understand.”

Panorama - Adrian Chiles

The Hammersmith and Fulham Cycling Campaign concurred: “Unfortunately, between the title and the presenter, not much hope held for reportage. And so it came to pass.”

Addressing the benefits of legal e-bikes largely ignored in the programme, Green Party politician and London Assembly member Caroline Russell said: “Legal e-bikes help everyone, including older and disabled people, use bikes more and use cars less cutting congestion, pollution and road danger.

“Dockless hire bikes help people make door to door trips not served on public transport often favoured by women getting home (safely) at night.

“There are so many serious issues but if ‘e-bike’ Panorama can’t even identify what is and isn’t an e-bike, and hints about harm from badly-ridden bikes without considering the greater harm from badly-driven motor vehicles, I fear we won’t see practical healthy street solutions any time soon.”

And finally, DJ asked: “If e-bikes have the potential to usher in chaos, what terminology would you use to describe the effect of motor vehicles on public safety Adrian?”

10:09
Those pesky Tour de France winners, always dumping their leftover beers from Christmas all over the footpath… Geraint Thomas leaves free cases of beer next to his golden post box in Cardiff (but fans moan that it’s BrewDog)

No, Geraint Thomas hasn’t been accused of fly-tipping by Cardiff Council after a heavy Christmas pondering the fate of his Ineos Grenadiers team, in case you’re worrying.

Geraint Thomas Brewdog giveaway

Instead, the 2018 Tour de France winner – who, as we all know by now, enjoys the odd beer when he’s off the leash and out on the lash with the lads while at home in Wales – has left a few cases of (thankfully) unopened beers next to his golden post box at Cardiff Castle, as part of a New Year’s giveaway in collaboration with BrewDog.

And because it’s ‘Dry January’ and the season’s starting soon, the 20 or so cases of beers on offer are, of course, alcohol-free.

The beers were available to nab at Cardiff’s “most famous landmark” (Geraint’s words, not mine) from noon yesterday, using the magic words ‘G sent me’ – which gives the impression that some bulky BrewDog minders were standing guard – while anyone who missed out can apparently get a pint of free alcohol-free beer at the chain’s Cardiff branch on Westgate Street.

Though, since it’s BrewDog, everyone’s favourite anti-establishment pub chain which refuses to pay their employees the real living wage, all the cases might still be there at the post box anyway.

Geraint Thomas BrewDog

“Will remain my favourite cyclist but a black mark for promoting BrewDog, I’ll never buy that beer,” Peter said in response to Thomas’ post on Instagram.

“Not the best company to team up with G,” concurred Jenks.

Though not everyone was up in arms about the publicity stunt, with Stephen writing: “Well I for one like BrewDog and their beer (OK, go on… hate me) and I love that G is doing this!”

Anyway, it’s just a pity Thomas didn’t team up with Guinness – I had my ‘Splitting the G’ pun ready to go…

16:38
Lotto pro Jasper De Buyst reveals post-Covid asthma could lead to loss of “up to 35 per cent” lung capacity – but Belgian insists “it does not mean the end of my career”

Veteran Belgian pro Jasper De Buyst was told he could lost 35 per cent of his lung capacity due to post-Covid-19 asthma, though the Lotto rider is adamant than he can carry on racing.

De Buyst, who’s about to enter his 11th year with Lotto, told Sporza this week that he had suffered throughout 2024 thanks to the knock-on effects of Covid-19, with asthma still continuing to affect him as he approaches the new season.

“I was struggling with a lot of health problems in 2024. It turned out that I had developed post-Covid asthma,” the 31-year-old, who’s taken six wins during his career, revealed to the Belgian paper at Lotto’s press day.

Jasper De Buyst, 2020 Milano-Torino (CorVos/SWpix.com)

(CorVos/SWpix.com)

“Certain tests showed that I could lose 35 percent of my lung capacity. That is quite extreme, but it does not have to mean the end of my career.”

De Buyst also pointed out that he was not the only rider in the peloton with asthma (oi, you at the back, stop sniggering and thinking about the good ol’ days of the 2000s, when it seemed every pro had asthma), and said he was now using inhalers on a daily basis to combat the problem.

The Belgian also noted that his race programme will be unaffected, and that he will ride the classics again this year in support of Lotto’s wonderkid Arnaud De Lie, before taking on a grand tour, most likely the Tour de France, which he has raced five times already.

15:57
EF Pro Cycling kit launch 2025 (Jered Gruber and Ashley Gruber)
It’s alive! And it’s argyle!

Alright, to be fair to EF Pro Cycling and Rapha, they only teased this year’s kit for a day or so before unveiling it, so credit where it’s due.

EF Pro Cycling kit launch 2025 (Jered Gruber and Ashley Gruber)

 (Jered Gruber and Ashley Gruber)

And, as someone who’s firmly stuck in 2008 when it comes to pro cycling style, I appreciate the team’s return to its trademark argyle pattern (though the symbols dotted around the kit – described as “hallmarks and hidden gems” in the typically effusive press release – arguably ensure the jersey looks better from a distance, if I’m honest).

According to EF, the new kit, which apparently will be available to buy for any Rapha/Slipstream enthusiasts in the next few months, along with the squad’s POC helmets and Cannondale bikes, “explores the theme of riders as diamonds forged under pressure”.

EF Pro Cycling kit launch 2025 (Jered Gruber and Ashley Gruber)

Shine pink like a diamond... Oh wait (Jered Gruber and Ashley Gruber)

“The women and men of EF Pro Cycling are a rare species, forged out of the terrain and the sport they inhabit,” the press release says. “Honed by courage and commitment, their brilliance lies in pushing themselves to ride faster, further and higher. Grit turns to glory, calloused hands and scars signal the sacrifice that shapes them.”

Okay, sure.

11:23
Rhianna Parris-Smith, Max Greensill (British Cycling)
New kit season continues: British Cycling announces new clothing partnership with Italian brand Alé, as governing body says it aims to “progress further innovations in fabric, design, and aerodynamics” ahead of LA ‘28

With Paris now a distant memory and attentions slowly turning to LA in three years’ time, British Cycling has announced this morning that it has signed a four-year partnership with Italian clothing brand Alé.

After manufacturing Jayco-AlUla’s kit between 2021 and 2024, Alé will now provide clothing for the entire Great Britain Cycling Team, as well as those competing in non-Olympic disciplines, for both training and competition, while also making the jerseys worn by national series and championship winners.

The Italian manufacturer has replaced Kalas Sportswear, the Czech-based cycling clothing specialist who first partnered with British Cycling in 2017, providing kits for both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Jude Jones, Max Greensill, Sophie Capewell and Ross Cullen, Alé (British Cycling)

Jude Jones, Max Greensill, Sophie Capewell and Ross Cullen model the new kit

According to British Cycling, the governing body’s collaboration with Alé “will see the continued development of performance kit, to not only maintain, but further the industry-leading standards of kit that have come to be expected of the team”.

And since its still ‘new kit’ season in the cycling world, what about the design itself? Well, British Cycling says the new partnership “brings with it a modern twist on the classic white racing jersey with the iconic GBR panel and the addition of asymmetric arm designs, bringing the red, white and blue to the right arm band, along with the team’s ‘inspire the nation’ mantra emblazoned along the inside collar”.

“In a nod to the past, the navy training kit is back featuring a tonal triangle-based pattern and stealth GBR branding across the chest,” Alé added.

Emma Finucane, Alé (British Cycling)

Emma Finucane

In a statement announcing the partnership, British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park said: “As GBCT, we are renowned for our world-leading training and competition apparel and needed a partner that would be able to not only meet our current performance level but work with us to continuously develop these standards as we start our preparations for LA 2028.

“Alé have already expressed their commitment and excitement in working with our in-house team to progress further innovations in fabric, design and aerodynamics, so athletes feel proud and confident in the new jersey as they head out to inspire the nation.”

Beth Shriever, Alé (British Cycling)

Beth Shriever

Alessia Piccolo, the CEO of Alé’s parent company APG, also said: “For Alé, it’s a huge honour to be the Official Partner of British Cycling. For over three decades, we have equipped champions, bringing innovation, passion and high-quality apparel to the roads of the WorldTour. 

“This new collaboration with the Great Britain Cycling Team represents a unique opportunity to continue creating increasingly high-performance garments across all of GBCT’s disciplines, crafted with expertise and one we’re incredibly excited and proud to take on.”

12:59
“Uninspired AND petrochemically tainted. Another British Cycling L”: The first reviews are in for GB’s new Alé kit… and they’re not holding back

Uninspired AND petrochemically tainted. Another British Cycling L.

— Ruby Roubaix (@rubyroubaix.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 11:57 AM

Ouch.

Others have perhaps more diplomatically described the new kit as “dull” noted, while one BlueSky user suggested that the minimalist design is “so that nothing distracts from the big Shell logo”.

Ah, the oil-guzzling elephant in the room that seemingly will never go away. But at least some people were fond of the one-cup table and beige backdrop anyway…

14:55
“What does this mean?”

Just when you think you’ve seen every type of cycling sign imaginable, up pops another head scratcher attached to a lamppost:

What does this mean?

— Fr Modigliani Latchico (@frmo.bsky.social) January 7, 2025 at 11:44 AM

Answers on a postcard, please. Here are some of the suggestions we’ve spotted so far…

“No carrying bikes overhead.”

“No cycling by unevenly sized couples.”

“ET not welcome.”

“Evel Knievel stunt zone between the hours below.”

Any other ideas?

15:32
Would the real cycle lane please stand up?

More mysterious bike markings now, this time courtesy of Poole’s Magna Road and its new, much-criticised shared-use path – and adjacent old-school cycle lane:

Magna Road shared cycle path, Poole (Paul Draper)

Hmmm… Do I go for the incomplete shared path which narrows further down the road (described by locals as the “crappy crumbs” of the council’s Transforming Cities Fund scheme), or the tiny painted bike lane? Talk about a Sophie’s Choice.

12:48
Bessemer Primary School Street (credit: Alice Bing)
Transport for London calls on schools to join its accreditation programme encouraging sustainable travel and “reap the health benefits of walking and cycling”

With the Christmas break over and a new term starting, Transport for London (TfL) has launched a renewed call for schools in the capital join its accreditation programme to encourage sustainable travel to school, following a 10 per cent increase in schools achieving the scheme’s ‘Gold’ status last year.

According to TfL, the Travel for Life programme, administered by the London Transport Museum in partnership with the local boroughs, “supports the next generation of Londoners to travel towards a brighter, safer and more sustainable future”.

By completing activities that promote cycling and walking to school, as well as the safe use of public transport, primary and secondary schools can become bronze, silver, or gold accredited.

To achieve the scheme’s gold standard, a school must have reduced car use by six per cent or achieved 90 per cent of the school run being made using sustainable transport. The number of schools awarded gold in 2024 was 735, a 10 per cent increase compared to 2023.

Bike to School Week (Howardian Primary School, Cardiff)

When it comes to the areas which have embraced the initiative so far, Bromley currently has the largest proportion of ‘gold’ schools, at an impressive 63 per cent, followed by Islington at 49 per cent and Havering at 45 per cent. Meanwhile, Waltham Forest has the largest overall number of schools participating in the programme, with 81 per cent of its schools involved.

One of the schools recently awarded the gold accreditation, despite having only signed up for the scheme in March 2023, is St Gregory’s Catholic Science College in Brent, who have adopted the motor ‘swap the ride for a park for a park and stride’, while also measuring the air quality around the school and creating a podcast on active travel (a podcast on active travel, what next?!).

And with the government’s target of having 55 per cent of primary school-aged children walking to school by 2025 fast approaching, TfL has this week called on London schools not currently participating in Travel for Life to sign up to the scheme, to “reap the benefits of better air quality and improved health”.

tfl child and parent cycling to school - via tfl

“The New Year is the perfect time to introduce children to sustainable travel so I would encourage as many schools as possible to join this fantastic scheme which improves the environment and supports fit and healthy lifestyles,” London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said.

“We know that children who are introduced to active travel from a young age are more likely to continue the habit into adulthood – and it would be great to see even more schools involved this year.”

12:18
And so it begins…

Note to teams and clothing companies: Just post some proper photos of your new kit when it’s ready. It’s really not that big a deal, I promise.

But then again… Does this mean EF are finally going back to argyle?!

10:59
Get those speeches ready – awards seasons is almost here (and no, I’m talking about the Golden Globes)

I can feel the anticipation already building… 

roadcc recommends awards 2024-25

> Coming soon… the road.cc Recommends awards 2024/25: we’ll reveal the very best bikes, components and accessories, plus our overall Bike of the Year

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

And so it goes on with the BBC, "E-bike hits pedestrian..." when it's quite clear from the speed at which the vehicle is travelling whilst carrying two grown men that it's an illegal electric motorcycle.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c75w2xqewx5o

The really frightening thing in that Panodrama prog was Chiles on that motorbike.

The sign obviously means "Do not beware of falling bicycles" and since it is a blue circle it is mandatory so anybody caught being ware of falling bicycles will be prosecuted!

"petrochemically tainted". Please.

The very modern and comfortable lives we all live today, were courtesy of petrochemicals. How distorted these petulant generations have become. Its a jersey, its a sponsor, the sponsor of our very lives, without which you wouldn't have even been able to grow up into the entitled, soft, wet group of complainers, always biting the hand that feeds it. You are not victims, you are the benefactors of an essential step in our evolution as a species. Focus on creating something new, the future, rather than playing victim to the past.

{insert suitable image of gnome with fishing rod}

chrisonabike wrote:

{insert suitable image of gnome with fishing rod}

alexuk wrote:

"petrochemically tainted". Please.

The very modern and comfortable lives we all live today, were courtesy of petrochemicals. How distorted these petulant generations have become. Its a jersey, its a sponsor, the sponsor of our very lives, without which you wouldn't have even been able to grow up into the entitled, soft, wet group of complainers, always biting the hand that feeds it. You are not victims, you are the benefactors of an essential step in our evolution as a species. Focus on creating something new, the future, rather than playing victim to the past.

A very significant part of the modern and comfortable lives we all (I assume by all you mean all in western developed economies, apart from the very significant minorities in those economies who live in poverty) live today is courtesy of slavery, theft, colonialism and genocide, should we continue to celebrate those as well saying that they were essential steps in our evolution as a species from which we have benefited? Just because something has made our society richer and more comfortable doesn't mean it's an unalloyed good that shouldn't be examined, criticised, and rejected if necessary. 

Quote:

having only signed up for [sustainable travel accreditation] in March 2023, is St Gregory’s Catholic Science College in Brent, who have adopted the motor

Not sure they're going about that the right way - how did that get them awarded gold?

All the diesel is organic...

(Works with electricity too - just ask those in charge of Drax power station.  The energy grows on trees!)

Did St Chris of Boardman know about the Panorama production?

https://road.cc/content/news/chris-boardman-calls-out-anti-cycling-media...

The issue about illegally selling non-compliant motorcycles already exists, and has done for decades. It even places a responsibility on the seller to ensure that the purchaser of the motorbike has a valid CBT pass before they can ride it on the road.

The issue is that fundamentally current legislation is not enforced.

As an aside, it is not just e-bikes out here in the Fens. A few months back I was out on my "fastest"* bike, and I heard a very noisy small engine approaching from behind. When it passed it was a chap on an old steel framed mountain bike (Specialized Rockhopper c.1990?) with a lawnmower engine and a 1 gallon plastic petrol container strapped to the rack with a couple of bungee cords.

*Fastest bike still not fast due to inadequate power to weight ratio of rider.

I can only conclude because "bikes" (or rather "look a bit like bikes"):

a) The sorting out* of categories of e-things this is considered a total non-issue for government (even the last which featured some late dog-whistling / fight to the bottom with Labour on "save you from war on the motorist").

b) Unless perhaps they're biding their time until some new "disruptor" / established motor company comes by with a big enough bung to get some new class of e-things legalised.

* For me that would ideally be confirming the current system is basically what we want (but hopefully taking another look at the "mobility vehicle" / "invalid carriage" categories e.g. so small mobility scooters can officially use cycle paths and cycles may be counted as mobility vehicles, just like in NL).  So that that stuff other than EAPCs that is not type-approved is right out.  And anything with more speed / much more weight or far more oomph than an EAPC needs full registration/insurance/plates and doesn't get to use the cycle paths).  AND ensuring that this is actually policed e.g. illegal used stuff gets confiscated, there should be some kind of push-back on sellers.  It certainly seems these things are being pushed, and people are definitely making money selling them.  But sellers ATM seem to be either "out of reach because online who knows where" or (because some are in high street e.g. Currys) can just wave their hands and say "ah it's not illegal to sell though, we always tell people they basically can't use it anywhere, honest, but if they then still buy it, job done".

'Adrian Chiles has done no research whatsoever' sums up his career.

On BBC 5 Live he repeats the first few words of every sentence two or three times, as a run up to saying the whole thing. It's clearly the first time he has ever seen it.

"What a shitshow,” agreed Alastair. “I’ll never understand how Chiles carved a career as a journalist"

He is married to the Editor in Chief of the Guardian, where his lumpy ramblings appear weakly. 

Nothing wrong with Brew Dog, their Af beer tastes like their normal beer, which isn't necessarily a recommendation, just an observation. But free beer is free beer.

stonojnr wrote:

Nothing wrong with Brew Dog, their Af beer tastes like their normal beer, which isn't necessarily a recommendation, just an observation. But free beer is free beer.

I think people are more concerned about the fact that they are a notoriously unethical company and a very bad employer, rather than the taste of their beer.

I'm sure some people have very strong feelings about their packaging... (article here / Brewdog blog here)

chrisonabike wrote:

I'm sure some people have very strong feelings about their packaging... (article here / Brewdog blog here)

Their rep is worse than the reality imo, they court controversy and pr, and so have become a lightning rod for alot of the complaints against the hospitality industry as a whole, because complaining about some noname backstreet boozer practices, doesn't get the same headlines.

Can't speak for all their UK outlets but those I've frequented in NE Scotland seem to be full of pretty content staff who are usually friendly and chatty.

Surprised G hasn't teamed up with this Alaskan company, given how appropriate their beverage name is for the current state of INEOS...

Brains, in Cardiff, already made a G beer, whilst Fixed Wheel brewery release G-Whizz as a seasonal beer in June.

Adrian Chiles presenting the viewpoint of the man in the pub. Light on research and knowledge. His target audience consisting of people who avoid the wordier columns in The Sun.
I can still remember his hilarious spell as anchorman on the BBC coverage of the World Athletics Champs.
"But presumably he did some training during his 2 year drugs ban?", when refering to Rashid Ramsay winning the 1500m shortly after his reinstatement.

I caught the later 2/3 and knew what to expect, given that it was Chiles and some Torygraph columnist. There was some police propaganda showing the City of London police confiscating obviously illegal bikes- doesn't happen anywhere else. There are loads of them parading around Blackpool and Preston, although I haven't seen them in Lancaster. There is one possible benefit to the programme- possibly the apocalyptic publicity will persuade the government to lean on the exceedingly reluctant police to confiscate the obviously illegal ones elsewhere

I'm assuming given that as this is the fair & unbiased BBC that we can expect an exposé on untaxed, uninsured, illegaly modified & ghost plated vehicles any time soon.  Featuring Fiona Bruce aghast about KSI stats, and just to be on a level playing field with the e-bike programme (that used a Torygraph commenter) a vox-pop from a fundamentalist JSO member.

Deary me what am I thinking.  We're just lucky it wasn't presented by the darling of BBC balance - the frog faced moron herder (anything rather than show up in Clacton).

Surely a complaint to Ofcom is needed here? If most of a programme supposedly about e-bikes, with e-bikes in the title, isn't actually about e-bikes, then this must count as deeply inaccurate?

 

Actually, a complaint to the BBC is needed - see here:

https://www.ofcom.org.uk/make-a-complaint/complain-about-tv-radio-or-on-...

My electric motorbike anecdote for the day:

Riding home last night in the dark.  Going downhill on a tarmacced shared-use path, wide sweeping bend to the left with a hill obscuring whatever or whoever is coming uphill.

I could hear petrol scooters, and see headlight - er - light coming round the bend so I slowed down.  Two teenagers on typical old-skool motor scooters, sounding like insane hornets, coming uphill on their left (my right).  I move over to the left, only to nearly run headfirst into two much young kids (upper half of primary school) wobbling toward me on electric motorbikes, with no lights at all.

I'm guessing people have bought their kids these things over Xmas, as toys?

I was wondering whether we'd get a review of that programme here, or whether it would be on that weird e-bike specific sister site you also run 3

